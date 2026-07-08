World Cup 2026: Messi leads race for Golden Boot award
What's the story
Lionel Messi helped Argentina reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals. Despite missing a first-half penalty, Messi played a key role in helping his side come from behind two goals down. He scored his side's 2nd goal in the 83rd minute before Enzo Fernandez smashed the winner (90+2') in a 3-2 win. Notably, Messi is leading the race for the Golden Boot award.
Goals
Messi races to 8 goals in this year's World Cup
Messi scored his eighth goal of this year's World Cup on Tuesday against Egypt. He has 8 goals from 5 matches and leads both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, who are on 7 goals each. England's Harry Kane is next with six goals. All four players will have another shot now in the quarters as the race for Golden Boot award heats up.
21 goals
Messi gets to 21 World Cup goals and nine assists
The 21st career goal for Messi at the World Cup came in the 83rd minute off an assist from Gonzalo Montiel. Messi has played 31 World Cup games. It's Messi's sixth World Cup, having made his debut in 2006. Besides his 21 goals, Messi has 9 assists. He assisted Cristian Romero's goal versus Egypt. He is now involved in 30 World Cup goals.
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Messi only behind Gerd Muller in terms of this record
As mentioned, Messi has scored eight goals at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. As per Opta, it's the most by a player through a team's opening five games of a single edition since Germany's Gerd Muller in 1970 (10).
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Messi nets in his 9th successive World Cup match
Messi has now managed to score in a record nine consecutive World Cup matches dating back to Argentina's title run in 2022. Messi's goal against Egypt marked his 13th in this nine-game span, as per AP.
Feats
Messi shines with these feats
As per Opta, the last two players to score, complete 5+ dribbles, and create 5+ open play chances in a World Cup match is Messi vs Egypt (2026) and Diego Maradona vs Belgium (1986). Messi has the joint-most goals by an Argentine (8) in a single edition of the tournament. He equaled Guillermo Stabile's record from 1930.
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Contrasting records for Messi
Messi is the first player in World Cup history to miss two penalties at a single edition (excluding shootouts). Meanwhile, Messi is the first player in World Cup history to score in six consecutive knockout stage matches.
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Messi races to 125 international goals for Argentina
Messi made his 204th international appearance in Argentine colors. He has raced to 125 goals. Meanwhile, the legend has also made 62 assists.