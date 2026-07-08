World Cup 2026: Messi leads race for Golden Boot award

Goals

Messi races to 8 goals in this year's World Cup

Messi scored his eighth goal of this year's World Cup on Tuesday against Egypt. He has 8 goals from 5 matches and leads both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, who are on 7 goals each. England's Harry Kane is next with six goals. All four players will have another shot now in the quarters as the race for Golden Boot award heats up.