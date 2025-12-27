'Short Tests are bad...' CA boss on MCG Ashes Test

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg has expressed concerns over the trend of shortened Test matches, calling them "bad for business." His statement comes after a dramatic first day in the fourth Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where a total of 20 wickets fell. Australia were bowled out for 152 runs while England collapsed for just 110 runs.

CEO's statement Greenberg's reaction to record number of wickets The first day of the fourth Test saw the highest number of wickets fall since 1909, with 20 wickets falling on the first day at the MCG. The match, which is likely to end within two days, is set to cost Cricket Australia millions in lost revenue. "I didn't sleep well last night," Greenberg said on SEN radio after over 94,000 fans packed into the MCG for Friday's first day.

Business impact Greenberg emphasizes balance in Test cricket Greenberg stressed that while the day provided an amazing experience for fans, the challenge is to ensure such experiences can be sustained. He said, "But our challenge is to make sure we can continue those experiences day after day." The Melbourne pitch was heavily favorable for bowlers with plenty of movement and bounce under overcast skies.

Pitch preparation Greenberg advocates for a balanced approach Greenberg said, "A simple phrase I'd use is short Tests are bad for business. I can't be much more blunt than that," adding he would like to see a better balance between bat and ball. Former England captain Michael Vaughan criticized the Melbourne pitch as "a joke," saying it was selling the game short. Another ex-England skipper Alastair Cook called it an "unfair contest."