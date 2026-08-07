Atletico revive interest in Tottenham's Cristian Romero amid Arsenal links
What's the story
Atletico Madrid have reignited their interest in Tottenham Hotspur's captain, Cristian Romero, as per The Athletic. The 28-year-old Argentine defender is also on Arsenal's radar. However, Spurs are unaware of Arsenal's interest and would be reluctant to sell their captain to a rival club. This leaves Atletico and Serie A giants Inter Milan as the most likely destinations for Romero this summer.
Transfer talks
Inter have verbally agreed on a fee with Spurs
The report adds that Inter have already verbally agreed on a fee of around €40 million (£34.2 million) with Spurs for Romero. However, personal terms with the player are still pending.
Meanwhile, Atletico, managed by Romero's fellow countryman Diego Simeone, are keen on signing the defender this summer after showing interest last year as well.
Rivalry concerns
Arsenal's interest in Romero
While Premier League champions Arsenal are also interested in Romero, a move across north London seems unlikely.
Spurs wouldn't entertain any deal with their fierce rivals, considering it a non-starter.
William Gallas is the most recent player to move directly between the clubs, joining Spurs as a free agent in 2010 after his contract with Arsenal expired.
Career trajectory
Romero's 4-year spell at Tottenham
Romero is likely to leave Tottenham this summer after a four-year stint. During his time, he won the UEFA Europa League honor in 2024-25.
He signed a new contract until 2029 in August last year, shortly after being named club captain following Son Heung-min's departure.
However, his performance has drawn criticism, especially during a tough season where Spurs narrowly avoided Premier League relegation on the last day.
Romero has made 156 appearances for Spurs in all competitions and owns 13 goals.