IPL: Ruturaj Gaikwad lauds Mukesh Choudhary's performance amid personal tragedy

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has praised his team's collective effort and Mukesh Choudhary's individual performance in their recent 2026 Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium. Despite the demise of his mother, Choudhary showed immense courage and commitment by returning to play for the team. "Hats off to him," said Gaikwad, adding that "it takes a lot mentally" to come back in such situations.

Team support CSK mourns the passing of Mukesh's mother The CSK team wore black armbands as a mark of respect for Mukesh's mother. Earlier, the franchise expressed its condolences on X. "The CSK family mourns the passing of Mukesh Choudhary's mother. We stand with Mukesh and his family, keeping them in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time," CSK wrote in an X post.

Match analysis Gaikwad dedicates win to Mukesh After CSK's 103-run victory over MI, Gaikwad dedicated the win to Mukesh, praising his resolve. "I would definitely like to dedicate this win to him. Hats off to him, coming in from that sad situation," Gaikwad said during the post-match presentation. Choudhary removed in-form opener Quinton de Kock for 7 to finish with 1/31 from four overs.

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Summary CSK climb to 5th place in IPL standings CSK registered a thumping 103-run win over MI. The victory took them to fifth place in the IPL 2026 standings. Samson scored an unbeaten century, his second of IPL 2026. The explosive knock helped CSK post a challenging total of 207/6 in their allotted overs. In response, MI were reduced to 11/3 and never quite ended up recovering in this stiff run-chase. MI managed 104/10 and lost by 103 runs. Akeal Hosein claimed four wickets.

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