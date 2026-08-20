India-Afghanistan T20Is to get FIFA WC-style production: All we know
What's the story
The upcoming three-match T20I series between India and Afghanistan will be produced using advanced production technology from the FIFA World Cup 2026. The rights holder for the series, ITW Universe, has announced that the production standards will be up a notch by employing techniques used in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup. This is a first in cricket history, as no bilateral series has ever been produced to such high standards.
Production team
Production team
The production for the India-Afghanistan series will be helmed by the same professionals who directed the FIFA World Cup final and several UEFA Champions League finals, according to a statement from the rights holder.
Jamie Oakford, who has directed every FIFA World Cup since 2002, including the 2014 Final, will be in charge of this project.
"We endorse his philosophy, which is to give the viewer the best seat in the house," said ITW Universe founder Bhairav Shanth.
Advanced technology
Details on tech for the series
The series will feature AI-stabilized POV cameras, volumetric free-viewpoint tech, advanced Spidercam, ultra-motion, and cine-style storytelling.
The Quidich Innovation Labs' Spatio system will be used for broadcast-grade augmented reality overlaid on a stabilized drone feed with real-time optical player tracking.
This tech enables unique field-placement graphics, strategy visualization, and storytelling angles that showcase the best of Indian cricket production.
Enhanced replays
Ultra-slow-motion camera system
The series will also use a dedicated ultra-slow-motion camera system (Emperor-style or Phantom class) that captures deliveries, bat contact, edges, stumpings, and fielding at 600 frames per second and above.
This results in dramatic replays of forensic quality that could become signature moments of the broadcast.
The volumetric Free Viewpoint technology uses a network of cameras to create a real-time 3D digital twin of the entire pitch and every player.
Information
Schedule of T20I series
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) earlier confirmed the dates for the much-anticipated three-match T20I series against India. The matches will be held in New Delhi on September 13, 15, and 17 at Arun Jaitley Stadium.