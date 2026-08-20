India-Afghanistan T20Is to get FIFA WC-style production: All we know

The production for the India-Afghanistan series will be helmed by the same professionals who directed the FIFA World Cup final and several UEFA Champions League finals, according to a statement from the rights holder.

Jamie Oakford, who has directed every FIFA World Cup since 2002, including the 2014 Final, will be in charge of this project.

"We endorse his philosophy, which is to give the viewer the best seat in the house," said ITW Universe founder Bhairav Shanth.