CWG 2026, weightlifting: Nirupama Devi fails to register a total
What's the story
Indian weightlifter Nirupama Devi's hopes of a medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 were dashed on Tuesday. She failed to register a total in the women's 63kg category, resulting in a Did Not Finish (DNF) status. The Commonwealth Championships silver medallist started strong but faltered during the clean and jerk phase, missing all three attempts.
Initial attempts
Nirupama managed to lift 93kg in the snatch phase
Nirupama started her competition with an unsuccessful lift of 93kg in the snatch. However, she managed to clear the same weight on her second attempt.
Her third attempt at 95kg was unsuccessful, leaving her with a best of 93kg after this phase.
Despite this, she was still in medal contention as the clean and jerk phase awaited.
Final attempts
Clean and jerk phase turned out to be a nightmare
The clean and jerk phase turned out to be a disaster for Nirupama. She opened with 123kg, four kilograms less than her successful lift of 127kg at this year's National Championships.
However, she failed to complete the lift on all three attempts, leading to a DNF status.
Despite her exit from the competition, weightlifting has continued to be India's stronghold at CWG 2026.