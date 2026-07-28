Sarvesh Kushare: First Indian to win CGW high jump medal
What's the story
Sarvesh Kushare has made history by winning the silver medal in the men's high jump event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. He is the first Indian athlete to secure a medal at this event in CGW. The national record holder cleared a height of 2.25 meters but narrowly missed out on gold after failing to clear 2.28 meters in three attempts. Jamaica's Romaine Beckford won gold on countback, while England's Kimani Jack secured bronze with a best jump of 2.20 meters.
Athletic journey
Kushare's record jump of 2.31 meters
Kushare entered the Commonwealth Games with a new Indian national record of 2.31 meters, set at the National Inter-State Championships a month ago.
He cleared early heights with confidence before securing his podium finish at Glasgow.
The decisive moment came at 2.25 meters where he succeeded on his third attempt while Beckford cleared it on his first, giving the Jamaican an advantage that ultimately decided the final standings.
Personal insights
Kushare's humble beginning
Kushare, the son of an onion farmer from Maharashtra's Nashik district, used to practice high jump on makeshift landing pits made of corn husks, cotton, and agricultural waste.
After his event, he said this was his first medal at a major event and expressed his desire to win a medal at the Asian Games.
He also received tips from fellow athlete Tejaswin Shankar during the competition.
Athletic milestones
First Indian high jumper with Diamond League medal
Earlier this month, Kushare became the first Indian high jumper to finish on the podium at a Diamond League meet, finishing third on his debut in Monaco.
He cleared 2.26m in a star-studded field and set a national record of 2.31m while winning gold at the National Inter-State Championships in Bhubaneswar last month.
This was his first medal at CWG and that too on debut.
Minister's praise
Kiren Rijiju congratulates Kushare
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju took to X to congratulate Kushare on his historic win.
He called it "another milestone for Indian athletics" and said that it has brought immense pride to the nation.
"Congratulations to Sarvesh Anil Kushare on winning the Silver Medal in the Men's High Jump event at the #Glasgow2026 Commonwealth Games," he wrote.
Twitter Post
Here is the post!
Another leap, another milestone for Indian athletics!— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 28, 2026
Congratulations to Sarvesh Anil Kushare on winning the Silver Medal in the Men's High Jump event at the #Glasgow2026 Commonwealth Games.
Your inspiring performance has brought immense pride to the nation. Wishing you many… pic.twitter.com/rxksAvyOyp