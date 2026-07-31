Commonwealth Games: India's Harsh Singh wins judo gold in 60kg
What's the story
Harsh Singh has won the gold medal in the men's 60kg judo event at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026. He achieved this by defeating Australia's Joshua Katz with a score of 10-0 in a one-sided final. The match took place on Friday and was dominated by Harsh from start to finish, highlighting his tactical discipline, speed, and accuracy throughout the tournament.
Tactical victory
Harsh Singh dominates the final
Harsh maintained a comfortable lead early in the contest, not giving any chance to Katz to score.
He defended resolutely and attacked with precision, sealing an emphatic 10-0 victory by the end of the match.
As the final seconds ticked away, he raised his arms in celebration as the Indian contingent erupted in applause.
This win is expected to give a major boost to Indian judo on an international level.
Career highlights
Who is Harsh Singh?
Born on May 24, 2003, Harsh has become a prominent judoka in India. He regularly competes for top honors against the best athletes in the country.
His consistent podium finishes at national rankings and selection trials have earned him standard representation for India on the global IJF World Tour.
He has competed in prestigious international competitions such as the Tokyo Grand Slam, Asian Championships, and Grand Prix events.
Match journey
Gold medal match and other crucial bouts
Before his final match against Joshua Katz, Harsh had already shown his prowess in earlier rounds.
He won by a huge margin against Chikondi Kathewera in the Round of 16 and Alan Monthouel in the quarterfinal.
In the semifinal, he defeated Pedro Carlos Antun Neto to secure his place in the gold medal match.
This was Harsh's first Commonwealth Games appearance and he claimed the biggest title of his career with this win.
Medal count
India achieve new milestones at Commonwealth Games 2026
With Harsh's gold medal win, India now own a total of 19 medals at the Commonwealth Games 2026. This includes five gold, 10 silver, and four bronze medals.
The victory also marks a historic moment for Indian judo as it is the second gold medal won by an Indian judoka at these games.
Asmita Dey had earlier won the women's 48kg judo gold medal by defeating Canada's Heidi Quach in a closely contested final.
Twitter Post
Harsh wins gold!
India’s golden run in Judo continues! 🥇🥋🇮🇳— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 31, 2026
Harsh Singh adds another gold to this incredible judo campaign, clinching the Men’s 60kg title.
Back-to-back judo golds for India!
Let’s #Cheer4Bharat! 🇮🇳#WeAreTeamIndia | #TogetherWeDream pic.twitter.com/eGsmPp2Age