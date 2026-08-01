England's Dan Lawrence slams his 5th fifty in Tests: Stats
What's the story
England cricket team batter Dan Lawrence shone with a fine 51-run knock versus Pakistan in the 1st Test at Headingley, Leeds. Lawrence walked in when England were 202/4. Alongside Harry Brook, he was part of a 120-run stand for the 5th wicket. The two bossed the third session before Lawrence was dismissed by Ali Usman. England were 322/5 when Lawrence departed.
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A solid effort from Lawrence's blade
Lawrence and Brook helped England get to 239/4 at tea. Lawrence was unscathed on 22. After tea, both batters toyed with the visitors. Lawrence completed his fifty off 76 balls before perishing to Usman while attempting a sweep. He looked solid during his stay.
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2nd fifty at home for Lawrence in Tests
Lawrence's score of 51 had nine fours. He consumed 79 balls.
With this knock, he has amassed 722 runs from 15 matches at an average of 27.76.
He recorded his 5th fifty in Tests.
From 7 matches on home soil (12 innings), he owns 277 runs at 25.18. He smashed his 2nd fifty at home.
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38th fifty in First-Class cricket
As per Cricinfo, Lawrence hammered his 38th fifty in First-Class cricket. Playing his 154th match (244 innings), he owns 8,858 runs at 39-plus. Besides 38 fifties, Lawrence has clobbered 24 centuries.