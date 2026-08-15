Darwin Test: Shanto 'not thinking about outcome' despite commanding position
What's the story
Despite being firmly on top in the ongoing first Test against Australia in Darwin, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has stressed that his team is not getting ahead of themselves. He said they are concentrating on the process and not the outcome. The Tigers entered this match in Darwin with a simple goal: to play five days of competitive cricket. But now, three days into the match, they find themselves in a commanding position after putting up an impressive all-round performance.
Match status
We're looking at session-by-session: Shanto
Bangladesh bowled Australia out for 198 in their first innings before posting a massive 426/10.
They then reduced the hosts to 161/4 by stumps on Day 3, leaving Australia trailing by 67 runs with six wickets in hand.
Despite being in such a strong position, Shanto said they are not letting thoughts of victory distract them.
"We're looking at session-by-session, not the outcome, but following the process," Shanto told Fox Cricket after the third day's play.
Statement
Shanto pleased with his team
Shanto, who himself played an 84-run knock, further stated that he is elated with his team's effort.
"That was the plan, that we should try to at least play five days of cricket, but the way we showed character and the way we played the last three days is outstanding."
Tanzid Hasan's century (101), Mominul Haque's 49, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz's 65 also powered Bangladesh's total.
Game dynamics
Can Australia bounce back into the match?
Despite their current position, Australia still have a way back into the match.
Their rearguard effort has given them about a 15% chance of victory, according to former Australian batter Mark Waugh.
He said if Australia don't lose a wicket in the first session tomorrow and wipe off that 67-run deficit, their chances could rise to about 30%.
Cameron Green, unbeaten on 43, will be integral to those hopes alongside Alex Carey, who is on 19*.