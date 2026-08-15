Darwin Test: Shanto 'not thinking about outcome' despite commanding position 

Bangladesh bowled Australia out for 198 in their first innings before posting a massive 426/10.

They then reduced the hosts to 161/4 by stumps on Day 3, leaving Australia trailing by 67 runs with six wickets in hand.

Despite being in such a strong position, Shanto said they are not letting thoughts of victory distract them.

"We're looking at session-by-session, not the outcome, but following the process," Shanto told Fox Cricket after the third day's play.