Daryl Mitchell continues his dream run in 2026 (ODIs)

Match details

New Zealand's batting woes

New Zealand, after losing the toss and being asked to bat first, were off to a decent start. Will Young (49) and Henry Nicholls (27) added 80 runs for the first wicket. Mitchell arrived with the scorecard reading 96/2. Though each of NZ's top-seven batters touched the 20-run mark, Young and Mitchell were the only ones to score over 30. The latter shared a 65-run stand with Michael Bracewell (29). Mitchell eventually fell in the 46th over. His dismissal ignited a collapse as the visitors lost their last six wickets for just 33 runs.