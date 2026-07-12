Daryl Mitchell continues his dream run in 2026 (ODIs)
What's the story
The West Indies cricket team has claimed a convincing seven-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first of five ODIs. The home team chased down New Zealand's total of 267 with seven balls to spare at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. Albeit in a losing cause, Daryl Mitchell smoked a brilliant 65 for the Kiwis. Here we look at his performance and stats.
Match details
New Zealand's batting woes
New Zealand, after losing the toss and being asked to bat first, were off to a decent start. Will Young (49) and Henry Nicholls (27) added 80 runs for the first wicket. Mitchell arrived with the scorecard reading 96/2. Though each of NZ's top-seven batters touched the 20-run mark, Young and Mitchell were the only ones to score over 30. The latter shared a 65-run stand with Michael Bracewell (29). Mitchell eventually fell in the 46th over. His dismissal ignited a collapse as the visitors lost their last six wickets for just 33 runs.
Stats
13th ODI fifty for Mitchell
Mitchell departed for a 73-ball 65, a knock laced with seven fours and a six. According to ESPNcricinfo, he has raced to 2,755 runs from 60 ODIs at a remarkable average of 58.61. He has tallied 13 half-centuries in addition to nine tons. 308 of his runs have come across five games against WI at 61.60 (100: 1, 50s: 2).
Feat
Golden run in 2026
Each of the batter's four outings in 2026 has resulted in 50-plus scores (100s: 2). Earlier this year, Mitchell became only the third batter to accomplish 350-plus runs in a three-match ODI series. The dasher scored 84 and 131* in the first two games against India before hammering 137 in the series decider. Hence, Mitchell finished with a tally of 352 runs. His brilliance powered the Kiwis to their maiden ODI series triumph on Indian soil (2-1).