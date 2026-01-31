David Miller cleared to play in 2026 T20 World Cup

South African cricketer David Miller has been given the green light to participate in the 2026 T20 World Cup . As per ESPNcricinfo, the decision comes after he sustained a groin injury during the SA20 tournament. Despite missing Paarl Royals's last two playoff matches and sitting out of the ongoing T20I series against West Indies, Miller will join his teammates for his sixth T20 World Cup campaign in India.

Team dynamics Miller's experience crucial for South Africa As the most experienced player in South Africa's squad, Miller is a vital cog in the batting order. He is expected to bat at No.5 and play a key finisher's role. Other specialist batters in the South African squad include Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, and Dewald Brevis. At 36, this could be Miller's last T20 World Cup as he has a white-ball-only contract with Cricket South Africa.

Career highlights Miller's past World Cup heroics Miller played a pivotal role in South Africa's last ODI World Cup, scoring a century in the semi-final against Australia in Kolkata 2023. He also led South Africa close to their first T20 World Cup title in Barbados 2024 but was caught on the boundary with 16 runs to get in the final over as they lost by seven runs. Despite his injury, Miller is determined to make this attempt at glory.

Squad adjustments Changes in South Africa's squad South Africa have already been forced to make two injury-related changes to the squad announced earlier this month. Donovan Ferreira was ruled out due to a broken shoulder suffered in the SA20, while Tony de Zorzi could not recover from a hamstring tear. Stubbs and Rickelton replaced them respectively. If Miller had been ruled out, Rubin Hermann would have been the likely replacement as he was added as cover for the first T20I against West Indies series.

