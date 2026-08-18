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Home / News / Sports News / David Warner ordered to have car interlock device: Here's why
David Warner ordered to have car interlock device: Here's why
Warner registered a blood-alcohol reading of 0.104

David Warner ordered to have car interlock device: Here's why

By Parth Dhall
Aug 18, 2026
01:52 pm
What's the story

Former Australian cricketer David Warner has been fined A$1,500 (£787) after being convicted of drink driving. The incident took place on Easter Sunday when Warner was stopped on the outskirts of Sydney while driving from a friend's apartment. He registered a blood-alcohol reading of 0.104, which is more than twice the legal limit, at a random breath testing site.

Admission

Warner tried to swap seats with a female passenger

Warner, who is the captain of Sydney Thunder, pleaded guilty to mid-range drink driving last month. He admitted to having three glasses of white wine before taking the wheel.

The Waverley Local Court heard that when Warner saw the roadside breath-testing site, he stopped his car and tried to swap seats with a female passenger.

Court ruling

Installation of interlock device in Warner's car

Judge Clare Farnan said she accepted that Warner was unlikely to re-offend but noted that drink-driving is still a major cause of accidents in New South Wales.

Along with the fine, Warner has been ordered to install an interlock device in his car for 12 months.

This device will prevent the vehicle from starting if it detects alcohol in his system.

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Legal defense

Commercial opportunities affected, claims lawyer

Before the court's decision, Warner's lawyer had argued that his client should be spared conviction owing to the extra punishment he has suffered due to media coverage.

"Commercial opportunities (are) being affected," Australian media quoted Mr. Awais Ahmad as saying.

Sydney Thunder is part of a New South Wales state government campaign against drink-driving, but Cricket New South Wales has yet to comment on Warner's future as Thunder captain.

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Career impact

Warner retired from international cricket in 2024

Warner played 112 Tests, 161 ODIs, and 110 T20Is for the Australian national side before retiring from international cricket in 2024.

He currently works as a commentator for Fox Sports Australia and continues to play franchise cricket.

He is the captain of Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL).

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