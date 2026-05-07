David Warner 'foolish' to drive after consuming alcohol: His lawyer
What's the story
Australian cricket legend David Warner was charged with drunk driving after returning a positive result for alcohol in Sydney on April 5. Police said that Warner returned a positive result for alcohol. And when taken to Maroubra Police Station for a secondary test, he allegedly blew more than double the legal blood alcohol limit. Over a month after the incident, Warner's lawyer has admitted that the cricket star made a "reckless" and "foolish" decision to drive after consuming alcohol.
Admission of guilt
'Reckless' and 'foolish' decision , says Warner's lawyer
Warner's lawyer Bobby Hill has finally broken the silence on the matter, saying it was a "foolish decision." Hill said, "He knows what he did was wrong." He further clarified that Warner had consumed three glasses of wine at a friend's apartment before deciding to drive instead of opting for an Uber.
Timing details
Last drink before police stop
Hill also revealed that Warner's last drink was 11 minutes before he was stopped by police, who allegedly took 52 minutes to conduct the secondary breath test. Despite his remorsefulness, Warner is prepared to face punishment like any other citizen of New South Wales (NSW), Hill explained. The case serves as a reminder about the dangers of self-assessments.
Captaincy concerns
Questions raised over Warner's captaincy
The drunk driving charge has raised questions over Warner's captaincy of Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL). Cricket NSW chief executive Lee Germon said, "The allegations are of course concerning and we take them very seriously." Despite the controversy, Warner returned to Pakistan to continue playing in the PSL, where he averaged 51.2 with the bat.
Career highlights
A look at Warner's career
Warner was a prolific opening batsman for Australia until he retired from Test cricket in 2024. According to ESPNcricinfo, the left-hander racked up 8,786 runs from 112 Tests at an average of over 44, with a top score of an unbeaten 335 against Pakistan. Warner was also among the three players to be named in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018, which led to his suspension from international and domestic cricket for a year.