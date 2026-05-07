David Warner 'foolish' to drive after consuming alcohol: His lawyer

Australian cricket legend David Warner was charged with drunk driving after returning a positive result for alcohol in Sydney on April 5. Police said that Warner returned a positive result for alcohol. And when taken to Maroubra Police Station for a secondary test, he allegedly blew more than double the legal blood alcohol limit. Over a month after the incident, Warner's lawyer has admitted that the cricket star made a "reckless" and "foolish" decision to drive after consuming alcohol.

Admission of guilt 'Reckless' and 'foolish' decision , says Warner's lawyer Warner's lawyer Bobby Hill has finally broken the silence on the matter, saying it was a "foolish decision." Hill said, "He knows what he did was wrong." He further clarified that Warner had consumed three glasses of wine at a friend's apartment before deciding to drive instead of opting for an Uber.

Timing details Last drink before police stop Hill also revealed that Warner's last drink was 11 minutes before he was stopped by police, who allegedly took 52 minutes to conduct the secondary breath test. Despite his remorsefulness, Warner is prepared to face punishment like any other citizen of New South Wales (NSW), Hill explained. The case serves as a reminder about the dangers of self-assessments.

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Captaincy concerns Questions raised over Warner's captaincy The drunk driving charge has raised questions over Warner's captaincy of Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL). Cricket NSW chief executive Lee Germon said, "The allegations are of course concerning and we take them very seriously." Despite the controversy, Warner returned to Pakistan to continue playing in the PSL, where he averaged 51.2 with the bat.

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