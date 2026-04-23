David Warner slams his 117th fifty in T20s: Key stats
What's the story
Veteran opening batsman David Warner scored a vital 44-ball 63*, helping Karachi Kings beat Lahore Qalandars in Match 35 of the Pakistan Super League 2026 season. The southpaw starred for his side in a chase of 200. The Kings ended up scoring 203/5 in 18.4 overs. Warner shared two fifty-plus stands along the way. Here we decode Warner's stats.
Knock
Warner shines and plays a captain's knock
Karachi Kings were reduced to 69/3 in the 9th over before Moeen Ali joined Warner and the two added a 58-run stand off 32 balls. Karachi Kings were next reeling at 146/5 before Khushdil Shah joined Warner and added a 57*-run stand (19 balls). Warner played the role of an anchor and made sure the others batted with more freedom.
Stats
Warner gets to 14,195 T20 runs; registers 5th PSL fifty
Warner's knock had a six and nine fours. He has raced to 14,195 runs in T20 cricket from 438 matches at 37.06, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was his 117th T20 fifty. He also owns 10 hundreds. Warner has hit 501 sixes and 1,454 fours. In the PSL, Warner owns 535 runs from 17 matches at 33.43. He struck his 5th PSL fifty.
Information
Warner slams his 2nd fifty of PSL 2026
Warner struck his 2nd fifty of PSL 2026 season. From six matches, he has scored 167 runs at 33.40. His strike rate is 133.60. Warner has hit 22 fours and three sixes.