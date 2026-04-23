David Warner slams his 117th fifty in T20s: Key stats

Veteran opening batsman David Warner scored a vital 44-ball 63*, helping Karachi Kings beat Lahore Qalandars in Match 35 of the Pakistan Super League 2026 season. The southpaw starred for his side in a chase of 200. The Kings ended up scoring 203/5 in 18.4 overs. Warner shared two fifty-plus stands along the way. Here we decode Warner's stats.

Knock Warner shines and plays a captain's knock Karachi Kings were reduced to 69/3 in the 9th over before Moeen Ali joined Warner and the two added a 58-run stand off 32 balls. Karachi Kings were next reeling at 146/5 before Khushdil Shah joined Warner and added a 57*-run stand (19 balls). Warner played the role of an anchor and made sure the others batted with more freedom.

Stats Warner gets to 14,195 T20 runs; registers 5th PSL fifty Warner's knock had a six and nine fours. He has raced to 14,195 runs in T20 cricket from 438 matches at 37.06, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was his 117th T20 fifty. He also owns 10 hundreds. Warner has hit 501 sixes and 1,454 fours. In the PSL, Warner owns 535 runs from 17 matches at 33.43. He struck his 5th PSL fifty.

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