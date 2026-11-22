Centurion Test: Toni de Zorzi replaces injured Temba Bavuma
What's the story
South Africa have a forced change in their Playing XI for the second Test against Bangladesh, starting November 23 at Centurion's SuperSport Park. Tony de Zorzi has replaced skipper Temba Bavuma, who suffered a right calf strain while batting in the first Test. Aiden Markram will take over as the stand-in captain for this match. Here are further details.
Player profiles
A look at de Zorzi's stats
De Zorzi has played 17 Tests, scoring 919 runs at an average of 30.63/ The tally includes 2 tons and 3 half-centuries. His highest Test score of 177 came against Bangladesh in 2024.
His last Test appearance was a year ago on the India tour.
In six Tests last year, he has scored 319 runs at an average of 31.90, including a century and a 50.
Notably, de Zorzi has struggled in home Tests with an average of 14.53 across seven games.
Team changes
Nortje returns to the team
Fast bowler Anrich Nortje also returns to the side, replacing Dane Paterson. This move is expected to strengthen South Africa's pace attack.
Nortje will complement a fired-up Kagiso Rabada on a wicket that "quickens up throughout the game," according to Aiden Markram, who has replaced Bavuma as the stand-in skipper.
He added, "It's ksown for a bit of pace and bounce, but also known as a venue where you can score big runs if you get in."
Information
SA's XI for the game
SA lead the two-match series after winning the opener by nine wickets. Playing XI for Centurion Test: Aiden Markram (captain), Marques Ackerman, Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, and Anrich Nortje.