De Zorzi has played 17 Tests, scoring 919 runs at an average of 30.63/ The tally includes 2 tons and 3 half-centuries. His highest Test score of 177 came against Bangladesh in 2024.

His last Test appearance was a year ago on the India tour.

In six Tests last year, he has scored 319 runs at an average of 31.90, including a century and a 50.

Notably, de Zorzi has struggled in home Tests with an average of 14.53 across seven games.