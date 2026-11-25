Here's how Deandra Dottin was dismissed off a 'free ball'
What's the story
West Indies cricketer Deandra Dottin was dismissed off a "free ball" in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). The unusual incident occurred during a match between Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat at Junction Oval. The event took place when Renegades were chasing a target of 138 runs and Dottin was late to the crease after her teammate's dismissal. Here's more.
Unique rule
Incoming batter needs to be ready within 75 seconds
As per WBBL's modified Time Out law, an incoming batter has to be ready to face the ball "within 75 seconds" of the outgoing batter's dismissal or retirement.
If they fail, they have to "stand to the side of the pitch (minimum of 5 meters from the line to the stumps on the legside) for the first delivery of their batting innings and allow the bowler to deliver the ball."
Match outcome
Dottin was standing near square leg
In this case, Dottin was standing near square leg when Brisbane Heat's Sarah Glenn bowled at the unguarded stumps with her next delivery, as per Cricinfo.
The ball hit the target and Dottin was ruled out for a golden duck.
The delivery also counted as one for the over. However, despite this unusual dismissal, Renegades managed to chase down the target off the last ball of the match.
Post-match reaction
It was something I had never seen before: Molineux
Sophie Molineux, the Renegades captain and Player of the Match, spoke about the bizarre incident at the post-match presentation.
She said, "It was something I had never seen before in cricket."
Molineux praised Glenn for her execution and admitted that they could have made the call a bit earlier for Dottin to pad up and get out there.
Twitter Post
Watch!
Extraordinary.— Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 25, 2026
Deandra Dottin was late to the middle. Now she's out after Sarah Glenn hit the stumps with a ball she couldn't face! #WBBL12 pic.twitter.com/lsG3SZAw8b