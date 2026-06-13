Debutants Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey claim three-fers versus Afghanistan
What's the story
Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey enjoyed themselves on international debut for the Indian cricket team. Brar and Dubey were handed their ODI caps and they came out with flying colors in the 1st clash versus Afghanistan in Dharamsala on Saturday. In a reduced 25 overs per side contest, Brar and Dubey picked three wickets each as Afghanistan perished for 194 runs in 24.5 overs.
Brar
Brar clocks 3/27 from 4.5 overs
Brar was introduced in the 2nd over and he was rewarded with the wicket of Ibrahim Zadran. In the final over of Afghanistan's innings, the pacer wrapped up the show with wickets of Rashid Khan and Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi. Brar clocked 3/27 from 4.5 overs. 26-year-old Brar now owns 15 scalps in List A cricket from 10 matches at 38-plus.
Record
Brar clocks 4th-best bowling returns for India on debut (ODIs)
As per Cricbuzz, Brar now owns the 4th-best bowling returns for India on debut (ODIs). Best bowling returns for India on ODI debut: 4/54 - Prasidh Krishna vs ENG, Pune, 2021 3/21 - Noel David vs WI, Port of Spain, 1997 3/24 - Varun Aaron vs ENG, Mumbai WS, 2011 3/27 - Gurnoor Brar vs AFG, Dharamsala, 2026
Dubey
Spinner Dubey returns with 3/47 from 5 overs
Dubey conceded 16 runs from his 1st over. In the 10th over, Rahmanullah Gurbaz smoked Dubey for a six. Dubey returned in the 17th over and got the key wicket of Hashmatullah Shahidi (27). In the 19th over, the spinner saw Azmatullah Omarzai spank him for 2 sixes and another in the 22nd. However, he fought back and dismissed Omarzai and Allah Ghazanfar.
Information
34 List A wickets for Dube
Dube has raced to 34 wickets in List A cricket. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has played 31 matches and averages around 37. He owns one four-fer in the 50-over format.