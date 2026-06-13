Debutants Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey claim three-fers versus Afghanistan

Dubey

Spinner Dubey returns with 3/47 from 5 overs

Dubey conceded 16 runs from his 1st over. In the 10th over, Rahmanullah Gurbaz smoked Dubey for a six. Dubey returned in the 17th over and got the key wicket of Hashmatullah Shahidi (27). In the 19th over, the spinner saw Azmatullah Omarzai spank him for 2 sixes and another in the 22nd. However, he fought back and dismissed Omarzai and Allah Ghazanfar.