A look at Afghanistan's lowest totals in Test cricket
What's the story
Afghanistan suffered a humiliating defeat against India in the recent one-off Test at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. The hosts dominated this contest and sealed the win on Day 3 by an innings and 300 runs. Afghanistan were bowled out for just 152 and 112 in their two innings. On this note, we list Afghanistan's lowest totals in Test cricket.
#1
103/10 vs India, Bengaluru, 2018
Afghanistan's two lowest scores in Test cricket have come in the same match against India. Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium hosted that affair in 2018, which marked Afghanistan's maiden Test appearance. In the game's third and final innings, they were bowled out for 103 runs after India enforced a follow-on. Ravindra Jadeja claimed four wickets as this remains their lowest-ever score in red-ball cricket. Hashmatullah Shahidi (36) and skipper Asghar Afghan (25) were the only batters to score over 15 in the innings.
#2
103/10 vs India, Bengaluru, 2018
The aforementioned Bengaluru match also marked Afghanistan's second-lowest total. Batting first, India finished at a brilliant 474/10. In response, Afghanistan crumbled under the pressure and were bowled out for 109 as Ravichandran Ashwin claimed a four-fer. While six Afghan batters entered double digits, Mohammad Nabi (24) was the only one to score over 15. The visitors eventually lost this game by an innings and 262 runs.
#3
112/10 vs India, New Chandigarh, 2026
Afghanistan's third-lowest score also came against India, this time in the recent New Chandigarh affair. They were folded for just 112 runs after India enforced a follow-on. India racked up 564/8d, electing to bat. In response, Afghanistan were bowled out for 152. The visiting team's second innings was even worse as Washington Sundar dismissed four batters. Kuldeep Yadav claimed three wickets as Sediqullah Atal (42) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (24) were the only batters to score over 15.