A look at Afghanistan's lowest totals in Test cricket

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103/10 vs India, Bengaluru, 2018

Afghanistan's two lowest scores in Test cricket have come in the same match against India. Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium hosted that affair in 2018, which marked Afghanistan's maiden Test appearance. In the game's third and final innings, they were bowled out for 103 runs after India enforced a follow-on. Ravindra Jadeja claimed four wickets as this remains their lowest-ever score in red-ball cricket. Hashmatullah Shahidi (36) and skipper Asghar Afghan (25) were the only batters to score over 15 in the innings.