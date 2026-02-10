Auqib Nabi averages 12.54 in Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Key stats 

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) have made history by reaching their first-ever Ranji Trophy semi-final. The team achieved this feat with a 56-run victory over Madhya Pradesh in Indore. The win came after a gap of 67 years since J&K's debut in the tournament. Auqib Nabi was the star of the match, picking up an incredible 12 wickets for just 110 runs. Here we decode the pacer's sensational run in the ongoing season.

Spells Two magnificent spells from Nabi Madhya Pradesh were bowled out for 152 in the second innings, with Nabi's seven-fer giving J&K a 42-run first-innings lead. He claimed the first two wickets before dismantling the middle and lower order. Chasing 291 for victory, MP could only manage 234/10 as Nabi claimed five more wickets. The pacer clocked figures worth 7/40 from 18.4 overs and 5/70 from 24 overs in the game.

Tally Second-most wickets in the season Nabi, the second-leading wicket-taker of the season, has raced to 46 wickets across eight games (14 innings). Only Uttarakhand's Mayank Mishra (52 wickets) is ahead of him on this list. No other pacer even owns 30 wickets in the season. Nabi's average of 12.54 is the best among bowlers with at least 22 scalps. The pacer's tally of five five-wicket hauls is also the most for any bowler in the season (4W: 1).

Information Second-best match figures in the season Nabi's 12 /110 in the quarter-final clash are the second-best match figures in the season. The only other bowler to claim at least 12 wickets in a match in the ongoing competition is Jharkhand spinner Anukul Roy - 13/90 vs Nagaland.

