Auqib Nabi averages 12.54 in Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Key stats
What's the story
Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) have made history by reaching their first-ever Ranji Trophy semi-final. The team achieved this feat with a 56-run victory over Madhya Pradesh in Indore. The win came after a gap of 67 years since J&K's debut in the tournament. Auqib Nabi was the star of the match, picking up an incredible 12 wickets for just 110 runs. Here we decode the pacer's sensational run in the ongoing season.
Spells
Two magnificent spells from Nabi
Madhya Pradesh were bowled out for 152 in the second innings, with Nabi's seven-fer giving J&K a 42-run first-innings lead. He claimed the first two wickets before dismantling the middle and lower order. Chasing 291 for victory, MP could only manage 234/10 as Nabi claimed five more wickets. The pacer clocked figures worth 7/40 from 18.4 overs and 5/70 from 24 overs in the game.
Tally
Second-most wickets in the season
Nabi, the second-leading wicket-taker of the season, has raced to 46 wickets across eight games (14 innings). Only Uttarakhand's Mayank Mishra (52 wickets) is ahead of him on this list. No other pacer even owns 30 wickets in the season. Nabi's average of 12.54 is the best among bowlers with at least 22 scalps. The pacer's tally of five five-wicket hauls is also the most for any bowler in the season (4W: 1).
Information
Second-best match figures in the season
Nabi's 12 /110 in the quarter-final clash are the second-best match figures in the season. The only other bowler to claim at least 12 wickets in a match in the ongoing competition is Jharkhand spinner Anukul Roy - 13/90 vs Nagaland.
Stats
A look at Nabi's stats
With his latest efforts, the pacer has completed 142 wickets from 39 First-Class matches at a stellar average of 18.94, as per ESPNcricinfo. He now boasts 14 five-wicket hauls in FC cricket. He also owns five four-fers and four match hauls of 10 wickets. The 29-year-old was on a roll in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy as well. He finished as the second-highest wicket-taker with 44 wickets. Nabi's average (13.93) was the best among bowlers with at least 35 wickets.