3 Indian bowlers who can reach 150 wickets in T20Is

Jasprit Bumrah is 26 wickets away from the milestone figure of 150.

Bumrah, who is arguably the best bowler in the format, owns 124 scalps from 98 matches at 18.18.

He has one four-fer under his belt.

Bumrah will need to manage his workload and fitness. He can then reach the figure if all works out.

Notably, the BCCI often rests him as he is injury prone.