3 Indian bowlers who can reach 150 wickets in T20Is
What's the story
As many as eight bowlers have managed to claim 150-plus wickets in T20Is. Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan leads the show with 197 scalps at 14.02. However, no Indian cricket team bowler has managed to hit the landmark of 150 scalps thus far. One would assume there is space for Indian bowlers to reach the figure. On the same note we decode three such bowlers.
#1
Arshdeep Singh
Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh leads the wickets chart for India in T20Is.
As per Cricinfo, Arshdeep owns 140 scalps from 93 matches at 19.77. He has two four-fers and a five-wicket haul.
Arshdeep needs 10 scalps to hit the landmark of 150 scalps and he could well make history soon with India set to feature in the Asian Games 2026 and West Indies T20Is.
#2
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah is 26 wickets away from the milestone figure of 150.
Bumrah, who is arguably the best bowler in the format, owns 124 scalps from 98 matches at 18.18.
He has one four-fer under his belt.
Bumrah will need to manage his workload and fitness. He can then reach the figure if all works out.
Notably, the BCCI often rests him as he is injury prone.
#3
Axar Patel
Left-arm spinner Axar Patel is the 4th-highest wicket-taker for India in T20 internationals.
A consistent performer, Axar is a primary asset of the Indian side as he also leads the spin department.
From 104 matches (97 innings), Axar has managed 105 scalps at 22.46.
He is 45 shy of the 150-wicket milestone and is a contender to get there in the recent future.