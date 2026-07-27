Ishan Kishan: Decoding his sensational T20I run in 2026
What's the story
Team India, the reigning T20 World Cup champions, recently completed a clean sweep against Zimbabwe in a three-match T20I series. Ishan Kishan ended as the second-highest run-scorer with 145 runs in three matches. During his 29-run stay in the final match, Kishan also became the first full-member team batter to complete 800 T20I runs in 2026. On this note, let's decode his sensational T20I stats in 2026.
Milestone
Kishan strikes at 170-plus in 2026
Kishan's scores in the Zimbabwe series were 35, 81, and 29.
These knocks have taken him to an impressive total of 812 runs across 23 T20Is in 2026 at 35.30, as per Cricinfo.
The tally includes six fifties, his only T20I ton, and a strike rate of 176.90.
Notably, before 2026, Kishan last played a T20I match in late 2023.
Elite list
Kishan joins these names
As per Cricinfo, Kishan became just the third Indian batter to complete 800 T20I runs in a calendar year.
The other two are former India captain Suryakumar Yadav (1,164 in 2022) and opener Abhishek Sharma (859 in 2026).
Team India still has a lot of T20I matches left in 2026, including a three-match series against Afghanistan in September and the Asian Games later that month.
If Kishan continues this form, Suryakumar's record of most T20I runs by an Indian in a calendar year could also be under threat.
T20 WC
Fourth-most runs in 2026 T20 WC
Kishan played a vital role in powering India to glory at the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup.
The keeper-batter finished as the fourth-highest run-getter, having smashed 317 runs across nine innings.
His tally included an average of 35.22 and a strike rate of 193.29 (Sixes: 18).
He clocked three fifties, including a 25-ball 54 against New Zealand in the final.
Notably, he became the first left-handed batter to clock over 300 runs in a T20 WC edition.
Career
Here are his T20I numbers
During the second game of the recent Zimbabwe series, Kishan became the 11th Indian to complete 1,500 T20I runs.
He has now raced to 1,608 runs across 55 innings of as many T20Is, as per Cricinfo.
The southpaw has an average of 29.77. His strike rate reads an impressive 29.77. He now owns 12 fifties and a solitary hundred.