Ishan Kishan: Decoding his sensational T20I run in 2026 

Kishan's scores in the Zimbabwe series were 35, 81, and 29.

These knocks have taken him to an impressive total of 812 runs across 23 T20Is in 2026 at 35.30, as per Cricinfo.

The tally includes six fifties, his only T20I ton, and a strike rate of 176.90.

Notably, before 2026, Kishan last played a T20I match in late 2023.