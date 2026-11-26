5 lesser-known facts about Smriti Mandhana
What's the story
Smriti Mandhana is widely recognised for her elegant strokeplay and consistency at the top of India's batting order. Yet, behind her international success are several interesting details that receive less attention. From an unusual switch in batting handedness to a memorable innings in domestic cricket, these stories offer a closer look at the experiences that helped shape one of the game's most accomplished batters.
#1
She is naturally right-handed but bats left-handed
Although Mandhana writes and performs many everyday tasks with her right hand, she bats left-handed.
The choice came from watching her elder brother Shravan, a left-handed batter, during practice sessions.
She copied his stance and technique while waiting around the nets.
What began as imitation became permanent, giving Indian cricket one of its most recognisable left-handed batting styles for the rest of her career.
#2
Her father couldn't fulfil his cricketing dream
Cricket was already part of Mandhana's family long before she entered the Indian women's cricket team.
Her father had played at district level, while her elder brother represented Maharashtra at Under-19 level.
Her father had once hoped to pursue the sport professionally but could not do so.
Supporting his children's cricket became a way of keeping that ambition alive within the family throughout her early years.
#3
She entered Maharashtra's Under-19 team at 11
Mandhana's progress through age-group cricket was remarkably quick.
She earned selection for Maharashtra's Under-15 side when she was just nine and moved into the Under-19 team at 11.
Competing against older players helped accelerate her development and exposed her to tougher challenges early.
Those formative opportunities laid the groundwork for her eventual rise to senior domestic and international cricket before making her senior debut.
#4
She scored an unbeaten 224 before becoming an international star
Before becoming an international star, Mandhana produced a landmark innings in domestic cricket.
Playing for Maharashtra against Gujarat in an Under-19 one-day competition in 2013, she scored an unbeaten 224 from 150 deliveries.
The knock made her the first Indian woman to register a double-century in a 50-over match at any level, announcing her extraordinary batting potential in women's cricket at that age.
#5
She played with a bat signed by Rahul Dravid
One of Mandhana's early international bats was not originally meant for regular use.
Her brother had obtained a bat signed by Rahul Dravid and gifted it to her as a keepsake.
When she picked it up, she liked its balance so much that she began using it in matches.
The treasured autograph therefore became part of her playing equipment throughout her early playing career.