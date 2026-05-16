Mitchell Marsh has smashed most IPL sixes since 2025: Stats 

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) dasher Mitchell Marsh scored a blistering 38-ball 90 in his latest outing against Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. His efforts meant LSG chased down 188 with 18 balls to spare in a vital 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) game. Marsh has indeed been on a roll in IPL since joining LSG at the start of the 2025 season. Let's decode his stats in this period.

Stats 68 sixes since 2025 As per ESPNcricinfo, Marsh has smashed 68 sixes across 25 IPL innings since 2025—the most for any batter. His seven sixes against CSK on Friday took him past Abhishek Sharma, who has hit 65 maximums in this period. Marsh's tally of 37 sixes in 2025 is the most by an Australian in an IPL season.

Tally Fourth-most runs since 2025 Notably, Marsh has scored 1,094 runs for LSG at an impressive average of 43.76. Only Sai Sudharsan (1,260), Virat Kohli (1,141), and Shubman Gill (1,117) have mustered more IPL runs since the start of the 2025 season. While Marsh's runs for LSG have come at a strike rate of 163.04, Shreyas Iyer (170.64) is the only one with a better strike rate among batters with at least 1,000 runs since 2025.

Advertisement

Information 10 50-plus scores in the period Marsh has breached the 50-run mark 10 times since IPL 2025. Only Sudharsan (13), Kohli (12), and Iyer (11) have attained the landmark more times. Meanwhile, the Australian is among the six batters with multiple hundreds in this timeline (2).

Advertisement