Mitchell Marsh has smashed most IPL sixes since 2025: Stats
What's the story
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) dasher Mitchell Marsh scored a blistering 38-ball 90 in his latest outing against Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. His efforts meant LSG chased down 188 with 18 balls to spare in a vital 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) game. Marsh has indeed been on a roll in IPL since joining LSG at the start of the 2025 season. Let's decode his stats in this period.
Stats
68 sixes since 2025
As per ESPNcricinfo, Marsh has smashed 68 sixes across 25 IPL innings since 2025—the most for any batter. His seven sixes against CSK on Friday took him past Abhishek Sharma, who has hit 65 maximums in this period. Marsh's tally of 37 sixes in 2025 is the most by an Australian in an IPL season.
Tally
Fourth-most runs since 2025
Notably, Marsh has scored 1,094 runs for LSG at an impressive average of 43.76. Only Sai Sudharsan (1,260), Virat Kohli (1,141), and Shubman Gill (1,117) have mustered more IPL runs since the start of the 2025 season. While Marsh's runs for LSG have come at a strike rate of 163.04, Shreyas Iyer (170.64) is the only one with a better strike rate among batters with at least 1,000 runs since 2025.
Information
10 50-plus scores in the period
Marsh has breached the 50-run mark 10 times since IPL 2025. Only Sudharsan (13), Kohli (12), and Iyer (11) have attained the landmark more times. Meanwhile, the Australian is among the six batters with multiple hundreds in this timeline (2).
Season stats
Over 400 runs for Marsh in IPL 2026
In the ongoing IPL 2026 season, Marsh has scored 467 runs at an average of nearly 39 with a strike rate of over 162. He has hit two fifties and a century in this edition. The Aussie star has hit an impressive 31 sixes and 40 fours so far this season. Overall, Marsh now owns 1,759 runs from 61 IPL innings at 29.81 (SR: 147.56). The 90 against CSK was his 11th fifty in the IPL (100s: 2).