Astonishing! Shubman Gill averages 82-plus while leading in Tests
What's the story
Shubman Gill, the captain of India's Test and ODI teams, has proven his prowess in all three formats of the game. Since taking on the leadership role, he has transformed from a rising sensation to one of India's most reliable batters in the longest format. Gill will next be seen leading India in a two-Test series against hosts Sri Lanka, which begins on August 15. On this note, we look at his stats as a captain in Tests.
Performance
Six Test tons as captain
Since taking over as captain, Gill has been on a run-scoring spree in Tests.
Across nine Test matches as captain, he has scored 1,076 runs at a jaw-dropping average of 82.76.
Six of his seven 50-plus scores in this regard have been converted into tons.
Earlier this year, Gill became the fastest Indian batter to complete 1,000 Test runs as captain in terms of time taken.
He achieved this milestone in just 351 days, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record (405 days).
Feat
Gill only behind the Don
Before his captaincy, Gill had an ordinary average of 35.05 after 32 Tests, as per Cricinfo.
However, he has been a run-scoring beast since taking over the command.
Gill's average of 82.76 is the second-best for any captain with at least 1,000 Test runs.
He is only behind Australian legend Don Bradman, who averaged 101.51 as a skipper.
While no other batter on this list averages even 70, Virat Kohli (54.8) trails Gill among Indians.
Achievement
Record-breaking 1st Test series as captain
The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England last year marked Gill's maiden leadership assignment in Tests.
Across five matches, he scored 754 runs at an average of 75.40 and won the Player of the Series award.
He became the first Asian batter to score more than 700 runs in a Test series in a SENA country (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia).
With 810 runs against England in 1936/37, Bradman is the only batter to score more runs in a bilateral Test series as captain.
Milestone
Twin 150-plus scores at Edgbaston
The Edgbaston affair of the aforementioned India-England series saw Gill become the first player to score a double-ton and a 150-plus score in the same Test.
He scored 269 and 161 in this match.
Gill tallied 430 runs in the Edgbaston affair, which is the 2nd-most by a batter in a game after Graham Gooch versus India (456 runs in 1990).
Overall, Gill tallied four tons in this series, which ended in a 2-2 draw.
Career
Nearly 3,000 runs in Tests
Coming to Gill's overall Test stats, the Indian batter has racked up 2,969 runs at an average of 44.31.
Gill has a remarkable conversion rate, scoring 11 tons and 8 half-centuries across 41 Tests.
As per Cricinfo, he is set to become the 28th Indian with 3,000 runs in the format.
The Indian captain is also set to complete 1,500 Test runs away from home.
He currently has 1,403 runs from 18 away Tests at an average of 43.84.