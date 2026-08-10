Astonishing! Shubman Gill averages 82-plus while leading in Tests

Since taking over as captain, Gill has been on a run-scoring spree in Tests.

Across nine Test matches as captain, he has scored 1,076 runs at a jaw-dropping average of 82.76.

Six of his seven 50-plus scores in this regard have been converted into tons.

Earlier this year, Gill became the fastest Indian batter to complete 1,000 Test runs as captain in terms of time taken.

He achieved this milestone in just 351 days, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record (405 days).