Sunil Narine scripts history with 200th IPL appearance: Decoding stats 

Spin wizard Sunil Narine , on Saturday, became the first overseas cricketer to complete 200 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) . The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) talisman achieved the historic feat against Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Narine made his IPL debut in 2012 with KKR and has been a key player for them ever since. On this note, we list down his stellar stats in the league.

Career highlights Most-capped overseas player in IPL Narine's IPL journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. Having represented only KKR since the start of his IPL career in 2012, Narine also became the first bowler to complete 200 caps for the team. In the list of overseas players with most appearances in the tournament, he is followed by Kieron Pollard, who played 189 matches from 2010 to 2022. Notably, Narine played vital roles in each of KKR's three triumphant IPL campaigns—2012, 2014, and 2024.

Stats Third-most wickets in IPL history Earlier this season, Narine also became the overseas player to complete 200 IPL wickets. According to ESPNcricinfo, Narine has raced to 205 wickets at an average of 25.41. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (230) and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (220) are the only other bowlers in the 200-wicket club. Narine is also the only bowler with 200-plus IPL scalps for a team.

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Feat Best economy in IPL history Narine happens to be the only bowler in the league's history to take over 100 wickets at a sub-7 economy rate (6.79). The KKR star also owns the second-most four-plus wicket hauls in IPL history (8), just behind Chahal, who has nine such hauls. Meanwhile, Narine's tally also includes a fifer and a hat-trick. His bowling strike rate is a fine 22.45.

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Batting prowess Over 1,800 runs with the bat Apart from his stellar bowling, Narine has also made a mark with the bat in the IPL. He has scored 1,820 runs at an impressive strike rate of 165.30, including a century and seven fifties. This makes him the only all-rounder to achieve the double of 1,000 runs and 200 wickets in IPL history.