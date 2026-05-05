Suryakumar Yadav averages 10.75 vs pacers in IPL 2026: Stats 

Suryakumar Yadav , the star Mumbai Indians batter known for his explosive batting and 360-degree hitting, is struggling in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. On Monday, he was out for a seven-ball 12 against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium. His inability to replicate his usual form has earned massive criticism. Here we decode his struggles against pacers in IPL 2026.

Struggles Eight dismissals against pacers As per Cricbuzz, SKY has fallen to pacers eight times across 10 matches this season. Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami trapped him in the aforementioned MI-LSG match. The Mumbai Indians star has scored just 86 runs against pace bowling this season while averaging a poor 10.75. Though a strike rate of 138.7 is decent, SKY has a dot ball percentage of 39.7 in this regard.

Campaign Overall numbers in IPL 2026 Suryakumar's 195 runs this season have come at an average of 19.50 (SR: 145.52). The batter's only 40-plus score was a 51 against the Delhi Capitals in MI's second match this year. He went past 30 in two more games. This is a major decline from SKY's IPL 2025 campaign, where he scored 717 runs while averaging 65.18 and a strike rate of 167.91.

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