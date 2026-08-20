How could Tottenham Hotspur line up in 2026-27 season?
What's the story
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in advanced talks with Manchester City over a double transfer deal for Brazilian winger Savinho and forward Omar Marmoush. The negotiations have been reported by BBC Sport, although an official agreement is yet to be finalized. Spurs's interest in Savinho dates back to 2025 when the 22-year-old chose to stay at the Etihad Stadium. Tottenham have been aggressive in the ongoing summer transfer window and under head coach Roberto de Zerbi, they can field a potent XI in the upcoming 2026-27 season.
Player performance
Savinho and Marmoush struggled for game time under Guardiola
Despite joining Manchester City from French club Troyes in 2024 for a £30 million fee, Savinho has only made seven starts in the Premier League last season.
This lack of regular playing time has prompted the Brazilian to consider leaving the club.
Meanwhile, Marmoush, who was signed from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2025 for £59 million, also struggled for regular playing time under Pep Guardiola's management.
He made 36 appearances last season in all competitions, scoring 8 goals.
Information
Savinho and Marmoush can be crucial for Spurs
If Spurs manage to land City duo Savinho and Marmoush, it will be a massive statement of intent. Savinho will take up a place on the wings whereas Marmoush can lead City's attack upfront. Regular playing time will be guaranteed and this makes the two players crucial.
Transfer interest
Spurs also interested in Liverpool's Cody Gakpo
Along with Savinho and Marmoush, Spurs are also interested in Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo.
As per Sky Sports News, Spurs are hoping to sign as many as three new forwards before the transfer deadline.
Spurs' ideal plan is to buy Savinho, Gakpo and a new centre-forward as Marmoush enters the picture.
Meanwhile, if Spurs cannot land Gakpo, they are believed to pursue Pedro Neto from Chelsea.
Team strategy
A look at Spurs' summer transfer window (incomings)
Tottenham's head coach De Zerbi has been busy revamping his squad this summer.
He has already signed midfielders Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United and Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United for a combined £185 million package.
Defender Jan Paul van Hecke arrived from Brighton for £52m whereas goalkeeper Martin Dubravka came from Burnley on a free transfer.
Andy Robertson joined from Liverpool on free alongside Marcos Senesi from Bournemouth and Cole Ramsey from Aston Villa (both free).
Outgoings
Spurs have made crucial sales too
Here are key players let gone by Spurs: Guglielmo Vicario - Juventus, loan; Djed Spence - Inter Milan, £30m; Cristian Romero - Atletico Madrid, £34m; Luka Vuskovic - Brighton, £50m; Will Lankshear - Middlesbrough, £20m; Ashley Phillips - Middlesbrough, £7m; Tynan Thompson - Manchester United, £8m; Alejo Veliz - Bahia, £8m; Manor Solomon - West Ham, £7m; and Alfie Devine - Preston, £6m.
Probable XI
How could Spurs shape up for the upcoming campaign?
Spurs are likely to play 4-2-3-1 under De Zerbi.
Goalkeeper: Antonin Kinsky
Defenders: Pedro Porro, Micky van de Ven, Jan Paul van Hecke, Andy Robertson
Midfield: Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali
Wingers and number 10: Savinho, Connor Gallagher, Cody Gakpo
Striker: Omar Marmoush