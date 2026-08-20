How could Tottenham Hotspur line up in 2026-27 season?

Despite joining Manchester City from French club Troyes in 2024 for a £30 million fee, Savinho has only made seven starts in the Premier League last season.

This lack of regular playing time has prompted the Brazilian to consider leaving the club.

Meanwhile, Marmoush, who was signed from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2025 for £59 million, also struggled for regular playing time under Pep Guardiola's management.

He made 36 appearances last season in all competitions, scoring 8 goals.