Deepti Sharma eyes this massive Women's T20I record: Check out

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Muzumdar assured that Deepti is fit and ready to play. "Deepti is absolutely fine. She's available and fit," he said. Deepti played the 1st match and clocked figures worth 1/20 from 4 overs. She didn't get an opportunity to bat as India claimed an eight-wicket win.

Record

Deepti is aiming to become 2nd player with this record

Deepti has claimed 148 wickets from 130 matches (127 innings) at an average of 18.99. She owns one four-fer. She is two shy of 150 wickets in WT20Is. If she manages two wickets in the 3rd WT20I against Sri Lanka, it will make her just the 2nd bowler with 150 scalps in this format in internationals. Australia's Megan Schutt is the only bowler to claim 150-plus wickets. She has managed 151 wickets from 123 matches at 17.70.