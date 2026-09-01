Women's T20 Asia Cup: Deepti Sharma claims three-fer versus Bangladesh

Bangladesh started their innings positively with Juairiya Ferdous and Dilara Akter, but they couldn't handle the Indian spin attack.

Despite India dropping four catches, Bangladesh fell short of the target, ending their innings at 109/7.

In the 8th over of Bangladesh's innings, Deepti dismissed Dilara for 21.

In the 14th over, Sobhana Mostary (18) was Deepti's 2nd victim.

In the 16th over, Deepti sent Sharmin Akhter back to complete her three-fer.

Bangladesh were 83/5 at this stage.