Women's T20 Asia Cup: Deepti Sharma claims three-fer versus Bangladesh
What's the story
India booked a spot in the final of the Women's T20 Asia Cup for the sixth consecutive time. The team achieved this feat by defeating Bangladesh by 40 runs in a semi-final match held in Dubai. Batting first on a slow pitch, India posted a total of 149/6, thanks to Shafali Verma's explosive innings of 64 off just 40 balls. In response, Bangladesh were restricted to 109/7 in 20 overs. Deepti Sharma shone for India with a three-fer.
Bowling
Deepti is the pick of the Indian bowlers
Bangladesh started their innings positively with Juairiya Ferdous and Dilara Akter, but they couldn't handle the Indian spin attack.
Despite India dropping four catches, Bangladesh fell short of the target, ending their innings at 109/7.
In the 8th over of Bangladesh's innings, Deepti dismissed Dilara for 21.
In the 14th over, Sobhana Mostary (18) was Deepti's 2nd victim.
In the 16th over, Deepti sent Sharmin Akhter back to complete her three-fer.
Bangladesh were 83/5 at this stage.
Numbers
179 scalps for Deepti in WT20Is
Deepti bowled 4 overs and picked 3/26. With this effort, she now has amassed 179 scalps from 153 matches at an average of 18.93. Her economy rate is 6.29.
As per Cricinfo, 69 of Deepti's wickets have come in neutral venues. She averages 15.42 from 53 matches.
Overall versus Bangladesh, Deepti has picked 14 wickets from 16 matches at 19.28.