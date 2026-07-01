Deepti Sharma slams her 5th Women's Test half-century: Key stats

Deepti

Deepti chips in with the goods

India were 190/4 when Mandhana departed for a score of 83. Deepti joined Kaur in the middle before the latter perished when the score was 202/5 as the players headed to tea. In Session 3, Deepti shone for India despite wickets falling at the other end. She added 27 runs alongside Richa Ghosh and another 47 with Sneh Rana. Sophie Ecclestone dismissed the batter with India being reduced to 282/9.