Deepti Sharma slams her 5th Women's Test half-century: Key stats
What's the story
In a historic moment for women's cricket, India faced England in the first-ever Test match at Lord's. India were folded for 285 runs after being 190/3 at one stage. After Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur's fifties, all-rounder Deepti Sharma too chipped in and scored a valuable 57-run knock off 87 balls. She perished in the 75th over of India's innings. After bowling out India for 285, England finished Day 1 at 21/1.
Deepti
Deepti chips in with the goods
India were 190/4 when Mandhana departed for a score of 83. Deepti joined Kaur in the middle before the latter perished when the score was 202/5 as the players headed to tea. In Session 3, Deepti shone for India despite wickets falling at the other end. She added 27 runs alongside Richa Ghosh and another 47 with Sneh Rana. Sophie Ecclestone dismissed the batter with India being reduced to 282/9.
Runs
3rd fifty against ENG-W for Deepti
Deepti's knock of 57 had 7 fours. She has raced to 392 runs from 7 matches (11 innings) at an average of 49. Veteran Deepti clocked her 5th fifty in the format for India. As per ESPNcricinfo, in three matches versus England Women, Deepti has amassed 227 runs at a solid average of 56.75. She smashed her 3rd fifty against ENG-W.