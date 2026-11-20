Jayawardene had played for Delhi Capitals (then known as Delhi Daredevils) in two IPL seasons in 2012 and 2013, captaining the side in the latter.

He recently parted ways with Mumbai Indians as their head coach after leading them to three title victories in 2017, 2019, and 2020.

"Delhi Capitals has a strong identity and an exciting vision for the future of women's cricket," said Jayawardene on his new role.