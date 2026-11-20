Women's Premier League: Mahela Jayawardene appointed DC's director of cricket
What's the story
Former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Director of Cricket for Delhi Capitals's Women's Premier League (WPL) team, starting from the 2027 season. The franchise announced the decision, noting that Jayawardene will be responsible for all cricketing operations, including team strategy, talent identification, and development of players and coaching staff. This will be his second stint with DC after a gap of over 13 years.
Career highlights
Jayawardene's previous stints with IPL teams
Jayawardene had played for Delhi Capitals (then known as Delhi Daredevils) in two IPL seasons in 2012 and 2013, captaining the side in the latter.
He recently parted ways with Mumbai Indians as their head coach after leading them to three title victories in 2017, 2019, and 2020.
"Delhi Capitals has a strong identity and an exciting vision for the future of women's cricket," said Jayawardene on his new role.
Future plans
Jayawardene's focus will be on building on team's existing strengths
Jayawardene is excited about his new role and the potential of the competition to shape the future of women's cricket.
He looks forward to working with a talented group of players and an experienced support team.
"My focus will be on building on the team's existing strengths, bringing greater consistency to performances and ensuring we continue to evolve and compete for the title," he said.
Team dynamics
Co-owners welcome Jayawardene's appointment
Delhi Capitals's co-owners Kiran Kumar Grandhi and Parth Jindal have welcomed Jayawardene's appointment.
He will work with head coach Jonathan Batty and captain Jemimah Rodrigues.
"Mahela's appointment brings an added dimension of experience and strategic leadership to the women's setup," said Grandhi.
Jindal also expressed his excitement over Jayawardene joining the team, saying, "We are delighted to welcome him to the DC family."
Title pursuit
Capitals aim for maiden WPL title under Jayawardene
Jayawardene will be tasked with leading the Capitals franchise to their first-ever WPL title.
The fifth edition of the tournament will begin on January 14, 2027, with Delhi Capitals playing their first match against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Vadodara on January 16.
Jayawardene's appointment is seen as a major step toward achieving this goal after four runner-up finishes in the WPL.