'Not national shame': Court slams WFI for Vinesh Phogat notice

The Delhi High Court has slammed the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for issuing a show-cause notice to wrestler Vinesh Phogat . The notice was issued after Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Olympics due to being overweight ahead of her gold medal match, terming it a "national embarrassment." A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia questioned why WFI was blaming Phogat instead of holding sports managers accountable for the incident.

Accountability Judges question WFI's language in the letter The court questioned the WFI's decision to call the Olympic incident a "national shame." The judges asked, "Is this how you are serving the cause of wrestling in the country? This mishap happened in the Olympics with the lady in the finals, and you have written it was a national shame." They further questioned how people treated Phogat after her disqualification and if it was indeed a national disgrace.

Policy scrutiny Court takes note of WFI's revised policy for Asian Games The court also took note of WFI's revised policy for selection trials for the Asian Games. The new rule, issued in February 2026, restricts participation in these trials to medal winners of specific competitions held in 2025 and 2026. This is a departure from the previous policy, which allowed discretion for internationally accomplished wrestlers. Senior Advocate Rajshekhar Rao, representing Phogat, argued that this change was made during her maternity leave and post-partum recovery period.

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Retaliation concerns Court seeks explanation from central government on inaction against WFI The court questioned WFI's departure from past practices, saying it should not act out of vengeance. It also sought an explanation from the Central government for its inaction against WFI for issuing a show-cause notice to Phogat. The judges asked, "What action have you [Central government] taken against them? If she is bringing laurels to the country, will you not give her a chance also?"

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Government response Central government will allow Phogat to participate in trials When the matter was taken up after lunch, the court was informed that the Central government has not barred Phogat from participating in the trial. If she clears it, they are ready to invoke an exemption clause to allow her participation in the Asian Games. The Sports Ministry is also willing to appoint a Sports Authority of India (SAI) observer for trials and ensure everything is recorded on video.