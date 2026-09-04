Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj included in Duleep Trophy final

The participation of South Zone captain Tilak Varma, along with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ishan Kishan from East, remains uncertain. This is unless the Indian team management makes a last-minute request for their absence.

The trio is part of India's squad for three T20Is against Afghanistan starting September 13.

Meanwhile, Padikkal and Siraj's inclusion aims to keep Test players in rhythm ahead of these matches.