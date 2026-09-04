Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj included in Duleep Trophy final
What's the story
Devdutt Padikkal and Mohammed Siraj have been included in the South Zone squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy final against East Zone. The match will be played in Chennai on Sunday (September 6). It is yet to be confirmed which two players will make way for their inclusion in the team, as per Cricinfo. Here are further details on the same.
Captain's status
Uncertainty looms over Varma, Sooryavanshi, and Kishan's participation
The participation of South Zone captain Tilak Varma, along with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ishan Kishan from East, remains uncertain. This is unless the Indian team management makes a last-minute request for their absence.
The trio is part of India's squad for three T20Is against Afghanistan starting September 13.
Meanwhile, Padikkal and Siraj's inclusion aims to keep Test players in rhythm ahead of these matches.
Player highlight
Padikkal's inclusion after stellar series in Sri Lanka
Padikkal recently delivered a Player-of-the-Series performance on India's Test tour of Sri Lanka, scoring 328 runs in three innings at No. 3.
This included two centuries and was his first time playing consecutive Tests since debuting in 2024.
The opportunity opened up after incumbent No. 3 Sai Sudharsan was ruled out due to a toe injury.
Sudharsan is likely to be fit for the India A series against Australia starting September 22 in Puducherry.
Siraj
Siraj's inclusion will bolster South Zone's pace attack
Siraj's inclusion will bolster South Zone's pace attack after Vidwath Kaverappa sustained a minor injury. Kaverappa was their best bowler in the semi-final.
Like Padikkal, Siraj also played both Tests in Sri Lanka, taking four wickets.
India won the two-match series 1-0.
Semi-final recap
South Zone beat North Zone in semi-final
India's T20I vice-captain Varma helped South Zone beat North Zone by seven wickets in the semi-final at BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
East Zone, led by Kishan, beat defending champions Central Zone by four wickets in their semi-final.
In the final clash, KL Rahul is likely to open innings while Padikkal will bat at No. 3 after his stellar performance against Sri Lanka.