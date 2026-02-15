Ranji Trophy semi-finals: Devdutt Padikkal hammers century vs Uttarakhand 

Devdutt Padikkal scored a stellar hundred to power Karnataka on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 semi-final against Uttarakhand at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium. The Karnataka captain put up a stellar show and brought up his second hundred of the season. Overall, this was his ninth hundred in First-Class cricket, which powered him past 3,500 runs. Here are the key stats.

Knock Padikkal torments Uttarakhand bowlers alongside Rahul Batting first in the game, Karnataka were off to a poor start with opener Mayank Agarwal departing for 5. Padikkal came in at three, and it was one-way traffic thereafter. He formed a massive 278-run partnership with fellow centurion KL Rahul (141) to power the team past 300. Both batters completed their respective hundreds in the second session.

Stats 3,500 runs in FC cricket With his 116th run, Padikkal went past 3,500 runs in the FC format. Across 53 matches, the left-handed batter has scored runs at an average of 41-plus. This was his ninth ton in the format besides 19 half-centuries. Padikkal has also played two Tests for India, scoring a half-century. He made his Test debut in 2024.

