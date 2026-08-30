Dewald Brevis completes 1,000 T20 runs in 2026: Dissecting stats
What's the story
Dewald Brevis's blistering 75* off just 32 balls led South Africa to a resounding seven-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the T20I Tri-Series match at Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek. The win came after South Africa's bowlers restricted Zimbabwe to a total of 144 runs. This match marked a strong comeback for the Proteas after their earlier defeat against Namibia. Brevis, who scored 75 in back-to-back games, went past 1,000 T20 runs in 2026 during his latest assignment. Here are the key stats.
Match highlights
Brevis powers SA to comfortable win
South Africa's batsmen made short work of Zimbabwe's total (144/8), with Brevis leading the charge.
The dasher, who arrived at three, made his intentions clear right from the start, hitting his first ball for a six.
He went on to score seven fours and six sixes in his explosive innings, reaching his half-century in just 24 balls.
Brevis dominated stands with Tony de Zorzi (15) and Rubin Hermann (11*) as SA (146/3) prevailed in just 13.4 overs.
Stats
1,000 T20 runs in 2026
Across 41 T20 matches in 2026, Brevis has raced to 1,057 runs at a decent average of 34.09.
His strike rate is a fine 147.21, as the tally also includes five fifties besides a ton.
Three of his half-centuries have come in his last four outings.
This is only the second instance of Brevis scoring over 1,000 T20 runs in a calendar year, as per Cricinfo.
The Proteas sensation tallied 1,200 runs last year at 35.29 (SR: 181.26).
Dissection
Brevis: Dissecting his run this year
Brevis's maiden T20 assignment this year was the SA20.
He scored 316 runs for Pretoria Capitals in the season at 45.14, including a century in the final.
Though South Africa reached the semis of the 2026 T20 World Cup, Brevis had a hit-and-miss campaign (207 runs at 29.57).
His Indian Premier League campaign was also far from memorable (151 runs at 18.87).
However, the dasher bounced back in The Hundred (212 runs at 35.33).
Brevis has kick-started his campaign in the ongoing Tri-series with back-to-back scores of 75.
Career
Here are his overall numbers
Overall in the 20-over format, Brevis has racked up 3,753 runs from 156 matches (143 innings) at 29.55. His strike rate is 152.87.
He has recorded 16 half-centuries (100s: 3). This includes 276 sixes.
In 32 matches for South Africa, he has amassed 847 runs at 31.37. This one in Windhoek was his third T20I fifty (100s: 1).