Dewald Brevis completes 1,000 T20 runs in 2026: Dissecting stats 

South Africa's batsmen made short work of Zimbabwe's total (144/8), with Brevis leading the charge.

The dasher, who arrived at three, made his intentions clear right from the start, hitting his first ball for a six.

He went on to score seven fours and six sixes in his explosive innings, reaching his half-century in just 24 balls.

Brevis dominated stands with Tony de Zorzi (15) and Rubin Hermann (11*) as SA (146/3) prevailed in just 13.4 overs.