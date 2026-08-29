T20I Tri-Series: All-round South Africa open account with Zimbabwe scalp 

SA started the chase well with Lhuan-dre Pretorius (22) and Jordan Hermann (20) adding 32 runs for the opening wicket in no time.

Dewald Brevis walked in at three, and he was destructive as always.

The dasher attacked from the outset, making sure Zimbabwe do not script a comeback.

Brevis dominated stands with Tony de Zorzi (15) and Rubin Hermann (11*) as SA (146/3) prevailed in just 13.4 overs.