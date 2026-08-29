T20I Tri-Series: All-round South Africa open account with Zimbabwe scalp
What's the story
South Africa recorded a convincing seven-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the second game of the ongoing Namibia T20I Tri-Series. The former, who lost the tournament opener to Namibia, restricted Zimbabwe to a paltry 144/8 while batting first. Duan Jansen and Prenelan Subrayen shared five wickets. The Proteas side then chased down the target without much hassle. Here are further details.
Zimbabwe innings
Fine bowling effort from Proteas
Zimbabwe were off to a fine start with openers Brian Bennett (34) and Ben Curran (24) adding 45 runs in just five overs.
However, regular fall of wickets after the powerplay hampered their scoring rate.
Wicket-keeper Tadiwanashe Marumani rescued the team with a much-needed cameo lower down the order (30 off 12).
Thanks to his fireworks, Zimbabwe's final five overs resulted in 50 runs.
Chase
How did the run chase pan out?
SA started the chase well with Lhuan-dre Pretorius (22) and Jordan Hermann (20) adding 32 runs for the opening wicket in no time.
Dewald Brevis walked in at three, and he was destructive as always.
The dasher attacked from the outset, making sure Zimbabwe do not script a comeback.
Brevis dominated stands with Tony de Zorzi (15) and Rubin Hermann (11*) as SA (146/3) prevailed in just 13.4 overs.
Jansen
Jansen was the pick of the bowlers
Duan Jansen, the twin brother of established Proteas pacer Marco Jansen, finished with 3/45 from four overs.
He managed 2/32 in the tournament opener against Namibia, which marked his international debut.
Jansen now has 69 wickets from 59 T20 games at an average of around 23.
His economy is nearly 8.5. His tally includes three four-wicket hauls
Information
How did the other bowlers fare?
Spinner Prenelan Subrayen was the only other SA bowler with multiple scalps (2/27 from 4 overs). Eathan Bosch (1/20), Kwena Maphaka (1/24), and skipper Bjorn Fortuin (1/25) took one wicket each in their respective four-over spells.
Brevis
Back-to-back 75 for Brevis
Brevis, who scored a 50-ball 75 versus Namibia, recorded yet another score of 75*.
He smoked seven fours and six sixes in his latest outing, consuming just 32 balls.
In 32 matches for South Africa, he has amassed 847 runs at 31.37.
He recorded his third fifty (100s: 1). The tally also includes 66 sixes and a strike rate of 166.4.
Zimbabwe batters
Vital 30s from Bennett, Marumani
Bennett smashed four fours and a six during his 35-ball 34.
This knock took him to 2,056 runs at an average of 34.84 (SR: 142.48).
Marumani smoked three sixes en route to his 12-ball 30 (1 four).
He has now completed 1,380 T20I runs at an average of 19.71.
Meanwhile, Blessing Muzarabani (1/30), Newman Nyamhuri (1/31), and Brad Evans (1/19) were the wicket-takers for Zimbabwe.