T20I Tri-Series 2026: Duan Jansen dents Zimbabwe with three-fer

Zimbabwe were off to a fine start with openers Brian Bennett (34) and Ben Curran (24) adding 45 runs in just five overs.

Jansen, who was expensive early on, drew the first blood by trapping the latter.

The tall and lanky left-arm pacer then struck twice in the last over, dismissing lower-order batters Wesley Madhavere and Brad Evans.

His efforts kept Zimbabwe's score inside 150.