T20I Tri-Series 2026: Duan Jansen dents Zimbabwe with three-fer
What's the story
A collective bowling display from the South African unit restricted Zimbabwe to a mere 144/8 in the second game of the ongoing Namibia T20I Tri-Series. While most of the Proteas bowlers were on the money in Windhoek, Duan Jansen was the pick of the bowlers. He struck thrice in his four-over spell. Here we look at his performance and stats.
Spell
A fine effort from Jansen
Zimbabwe were off to a fine start with openers Brian Bennett (34) and Ben Curran (24) adding 45 runs in just five overs.
Jansen, who was expensive early on, drew the first blood by trapping the latter.
The tall and lanky left-arm pacer then struck twice in the last over, dismissing lower-order batters Wesley Madhavere and Brad Evans.
His efforts kept Zimbabwe's score inside 150.
Stats
Here are his numbers
Duan Jansen, the twin brother of established Proteas pacer Marco Jansen, finished with 3/45 from four overs.
He managed 2/32 in the tournament opener against Namibia, which marked his international debut.
Jansen now has 69 wickets from 59 T20 games at an average of around 23. His economy is nearly 8.5.
His tally includes three four-wicket hauls.
Information
How did the other bowlers fare?
Spinner Prenelan Subrayen was the only other SA bowler with multiple scalps (2/27 from 4 overs). Eathan Bosch (1/20), Kwena Maphaka (1/24), and skipper Bjorn Fortuin (1/25) took one wicket each in their respective four-over spells.