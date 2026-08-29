T20I Tri-Series: Dewald Brevis records successive 70-plus scores
What's the story
Team South Africa has registered a convincing seven-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the Namibia T20I tri-series. Dewald Brevis's unbeaten 75 was the highlight of the match, as he helped his team chase down Zimbabwe's total of 144 runs inside 14 overs. The win comes after South Africa's defeat to hosts Namibia on the opening day of the series. Brevis scored a 75 in that game as well. Here are the key stats.
Batting dominance
Brevis powers South Africa to victory
South Africa's batsmen made short work of Zimbabwe's total (144/8) in Windhoek, with Brevis leading the charge.
He walked in at three and was destructive as always.
The dasher attacked from the outset, making sure Zimbabwe do not script a comeback.
Brevis dominated stands with Tony de Zorzi (15) and Rubin Hermann (11*) as SA (146/3) prevailed in just 13.4 overs.
Stats
Back-to-back 75 for Brevis
Brevis, who scored a 50-ball 75 versus Namibia, recorded yet another score of 75*.
He smoked seven fours and six sixes in his latest outing, consuming just 32 balls.
In 32 matches for South Africa, he has amassed 847 runs at 31.37. He recorded his third fifty (100s: 1).
The tally also includes 66 sixes and a strike rate of 166.4.
Information
16th fifty in 20 overs cricket
Overall in the 20-over format, Brevis has racked up 3,753 runs from 156 matches (143 innings) at 29.55. His strike rate is 152.87. He recorded his 16th half-century (100s: 3). He has smoked 276 sixes.