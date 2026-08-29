T20I Tri-Series: Dewald Brevis records successive 70-plus scores

South Africa's batsmen made short work of Zimbabwe's total (144/8) in Windhoek, with Brevis leading the charge.

He walked in at three and was destructive as always.

The dasher attacked from the outset, making sure Zimbabwe do not script a comeback.

Brevis dominated stands with Tony de Zorzi (15) and Rubin Hermann (11*) as SA (146/3) prevailed in just 13.4 overs.