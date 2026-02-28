T20 World Cup, Dilshan Madushanka claims 3/33 versus Pakistan: Stats
What's the story
Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka picked 3/33 from his 4 overs against Pakistan in Match 50 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday. Madushanka helped Sri Lanka restrict Pakistan to 212/8 in 20 overs. Notably, the Pakistan openers added 176 runs before Sri Lanka made a comeback and picked 8 scalps for just 36 runs. Here's more.
Information
A superb spell for Madushanka
Madushanka bowled a tight first over, conceding six runs. He then bowled 4 dot balls in his 2nd over which went for 10 runs. In the 17th over, he dismissed Khawaja Nafay. In the 20th over, he dismissed centurion Sahibzada Farhan and Usman Khan.
Numbers
Madushanka races to 61 scalps in T20s
Madushanka's 3/33 means he now has raced to a tally of 61 T20 scalps from 63 matches at 30.24, as per ESPNcricinfo. As many as 20 of his T20 wickets have come for Sri Lanka in T20Is. He averages 29.5 in T20Is with his economy rate being 9.36.