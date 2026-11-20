'Error of judgment': Drone operator apologizes for Manchester United training
What's the story
A drone operator has apologized and removed a video showing Mauricio Pochettino's first training session as Manchester United's head coach. The 12-minute clip was uploaded on YouTube, capturing the Argentine tactician conducting tactical drills with his new team at Carrington. The session was part of their preparation for the upcoming match against Liverpool.
Apology issued
A total error of judgment on my part
The drone operator, who goes by the name CC Overview, issued a public apology for his actions.
"A total error of judgment on my part led to me filming some of the Manchester United training session at Carrington," he said.
The operator claimed he thought no significant training would have started so early in the session and that it would be open to various media outlets.
Viral spread
Footage widely circulated on social media
Despite being taken down, the footage has been widely circulated on social media. It has been viewed over five million times on reposts from other X accounts and reuploaded by several YouTube channels, collectively attracting hundreds of thousands of views, as per Sky Sports News.
United have signs around the Carrington area warning that the use of drones is "strictly prohibited" and anyone caught "will be reported for prosecution and subject to civil action."
Club's silence
United have not commented on the matter
After the video surfaced on Thursday night, CC Overview insisted they had not broken any laws and claimed there were "many other media there."
However, it was later revealed that the training session was a closed one, not open to media coverage.
Manchester United have not commented on the matter when contacted by Sky Sports News.
First day
Video captured Pochettino's 1st full day with his new squad
The drone footage captured Pochettino's first full day with his new squad after arriving in Manchester.
It showed him overseeing training drills as United prepared for their Premier League trip to Liverpool.
Players like Harry Maguire, Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo, Matheus Cunha, and Bryan Mbeumo were spotted in the video.
The operator was also heard trying to identify players including Maguire and Bruno Fernandes during the session.
Rebuilding phase
Pochettino has a huge rebuilding job on his hands
Pochettino has a huge rebuilding job on his hands.
He was appointed on a two-and-a-half-year deal after Michael Carrick was sacked on November 12, with United sitting 18th in the Premier League after 10 matches.
They have managed just one win, five draws and four defeats, collecting eight points in what is their worst start to a league season at this stage since 1972-73.