SA20: Kane Williamson to replace Lance Klusener as DSG's coach
What's the story
Durban's Super Giants (DSG) are all set to appoint Kane Williamson as the head coach for the upcoming SA20 2027 season. According to Cricinfo, Williamson will take over from Lance Klusener, who has been with the team since its inception in 2023. This change comes after Williamson's retirement from international cricket in July and his transition into a strategic advisor role with IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants last year.
Career transition
Williamson's playing stats for DSG
Williamson had played for DSG in the 2025 and 2026 seasons, scoring a total of 343 runs in 15 matches.
He was retained as a player by DSG ahead of the 2027 season.
Now, he will work with Tom Moody, the director of cricket at DSG.
However, the rest of the coaching staff is yet to be confirmed for this season.
Retirement impact
Williamson retired from international cricket in July
Williamson announced his retirement from international cricket during New Zealand's three-Test series in England.
He retired as New Zealand's all-time leading run-scorer in Test cricket with 9,515 runs at an average of 54.06 over 110 matches.
In ODIs, he scored 7,256 runs in 175 matches (fourth-highest for New Zealand) and made 2,575 runs in T20Is (second-highest for New Zealand) over 93 matches.
His last T20 format appearance was for Rajshahi Warriors in Bangladesh Premier League earlier this year.
Team performance
DSG's performance under Klusener
Under Klusener's coaching, DSG had three league-stage exits in four seasons. Their best season was in 2024 when they finished as runners-up.
Last year, the team managed to win just three out of their 10 matches, finishing fifth on the points table.
With Williamson at the helm for SA20 2027, DSG will be hoping for a turnaround in fortunes starting January 19 against Pretoria Capitals.