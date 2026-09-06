T20I Tri-Series final: SA's Duan Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin floor Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's chase started on a bad note as they were reduced to 25/4 in the fourth over and 57/6 by the ninth.

A late resistance came from Brad Evans and Kundai Matigimu, who added a 52-run ninth-wicket stand.

Jansen struck early by removing Brian Bennett and then got Wesley Madhvere in the 4th over.

Fortuin then stepped in and removed Ryan Burl and Sikandar Raza.

In the 12th over, he dismissed Newman Nyamhuri, as Zimbabwe were 81/8.

Jansen dismissed Blessing Muzarabani at the death to complete his three-fer.