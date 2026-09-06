T20I Tri-Series final: SA's Duan Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin floor Zimbabwe
What's the story
South Africa defeated Zimbabwe in the Namibia T20I Tri-Series final on Sunday. This is the third time in eight days that South Africa beat Zimbabwe, winning by margins of seven wickets, 43 runs, and now 48 runs. The victory comes despite an experimental South African side, leaving Zimbabwe with a lot to ponder about their game development. South Africa scored 205/5 before bowling Zimbabwe out for 157. Duan Jansen and skipper Bjorn Fortuin shared six wickets between them.
Wickets
3 wickets each for the two bowlers
Zimbabwe's chase started on a bad note as they were reduced to 25/4 in the fourth over and 57/6 by the ninth.
A late resistance came from Brad Evans and Kundai Matigimu, who added a 52-run ninth-wicket stand.
Jansen struck early by removing Brian Bennett and then got Wesley Madhvere in the 4th over.
Fortuin then stepped in and removed Ryan Burl and Sikandar Raza.
In the 12th over, he dismissed Newman Nyamhuri, as Zimbabwe were 81/8.
Jansen dismissed Blessing Muzarabani at the death to complete his three-fer.
Numbers
Jordan Hermann shines for South Africa
Jansen managed 3/38 from 3 overs whereas Fortuin was impressive with 3/24 from 4 overs.
In 4 matches for the Proteas, Jansen has bagged 11 wickets at 12.36.
On the other hand, Fortuin now owns 33 wickets from 32 matches at 23.27.
As per Cricinfo, 8 of his wickets have come against Zimbabwe from three matches at 9.12.
Overall, he owns 189 wickets in the 20-over format from 184 matches.