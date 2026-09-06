South Africa win T20I Tri-series, beat Zimbabwe in final: Stats
What's the story
South Africa have won the Namibia T20I tri-series, defeating Zimbabwe in the final. The Proteas put on a stellar performance, scoring over 200 runs for the second time in three days. Despite missing series' joint-leading run-scorer Lhuan-dre Pretorius, who was out with a groin injury, they managed to post an impressive total of 205/5. The victory margin was a whopping 48 runs, completing a hat-trick of wins against Zimbabwe within eight days.
Match highlights
South Africa's batting steals the show
The final match saw a stellar opening partnership of 84 runs between Connor Esterhuizen and Jordan Hermann.
A fifth-wicket stand of 47 runs between Rubin Hermann (27) and Dewald Brevis (32) also contributed to the team's total.
Duan Jansen also scored a 14-ball 23*.
Zimbabwe's bowlers struggled against South Africa's batting attack, with Blessing Muzarabani being economical but failing to take a wicket for the first time in the series.
Game breakdown
Zimbabwe falter despite Evans's heroics
Zimbabwe's chase fell apart early, with the team reduced to 25 for 4 in the fourth over.
A ninth-wicket partnership of 52 runs between Brad Evans and Kundai Matigumu was too little too late for Zimbabwe.
Evans scored a career-best unbeaten 56 but it wasn't enough against South Africa's strong bowling attack.
The Proteas were backed by Eathan Bosch, Duan Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin, Prenelan Subrayen, and Kwena Maphaka who all took wickets during this final match.
Hermann
SA's Jordan Hermann slams 53 versus Zimabwe
Hermann's knock of 53 from 29 balls was laced with 8 fours and a six.
Playing his 6th T20I for South Africa, Hermann smashed his maiden fifty.
Before this, his scores in this series read 7, 20, 28 and 1*.
Hermann now owns 109 runs at 27.25.
Overall in 20 overs cricket, he has amassed 1,944 runs from 79 matches at 31.86.
He recorded his 11th fifty (100s: 2), as per Cricinfo.
Information
Brevis scores a solid 32; bags PoS award
Brevis scored 32 runs versus Zimbabwe, slamming 2 fours and 2 sixes. He won the Player of the Series award for his efforts worth 75, 75*, 41, 3 and 32. Brevis now owns 923 runs from 35 matches for South Africa at 30.76.