South Africa win T20I Tri-series, beat Zimbabwe in final: Stats

Zimbabwe's chase fell apart early, with the team reduced to 25 for 4 in the fourth over.

A ninth-wicket partnership of 52 runs between Brad Evans and Kundai Matigumu was too little too late for Zimbabwe.

Evans scored a career-best unbeaten 56 but it wasn't enough against South Africa's strong bowling attack.

The Proteas were backed by Eathan Bosch, Duan Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin, Prenelan Subrayen, and Kwena Maphaka who all took wickets during this final match.