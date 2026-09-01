Duleep Trophy 2026: Defending champions Central Zone knocked out

Asked to bat, Central Zone racked up 266, riding on Rinku Singh's 60 (88) and a late contribution from Yash Thakur.

East Zone responded with an identical score (266), even though they had a 161-run opening stand. Sooryavanshi and Abhimanyu Easwaran scored half-centuries.

Mukesh Kumar and Mohammed Shami then combined to stop Central Zone at 158.

East Zone stumbled in the chase, but skipper Ishan Kishan's 39* (41) took them home.