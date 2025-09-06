Duleep Trophy: Shubham Khajuria's hundred keeps NZONE alive vs SZONE 

North Zone's star opener Shubham Khajuria powered his team with a brilliant century in the ongoing 2025 Duleep Trophy semi-final clash at Bengaluru. The innings came on Day 3 of the match and was instrumental in keeping North Zone's hopes alive. Khajuria was well supported by Nishant Sindhu, who scored 82 runs on the day. Their brilliance meant NZONE finished the day at 278/5.

Match update A well-deserved ton for Khajuria South Zone, who batted on the first two days, ended their innings at 536/10. In reply, North Zone were off to a shaky start as the scorecard once read 101/3. Khajuria finally got a good partner in Nishant Sindhu, with whom he added 171 runs. As the batting team lost two wickets at the fag end of the day, they finished at 278/5. They are still trailing by 258 runs.

Career stats A look at his First-Class numbers Khajuria returned unbeaten on 128 off 245 balls, having smoked 20 fours and a six. This was his eighth First-Class hundred, taking his tally to over 4,270 runs from 75 matches at an average of over 32. He has also scored 25 fifties in his career. The Jammu and Kashmir batter had a stellar outing in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season as well.

Sindhu Sindhu backs his fifer with fifty Sindhu made 82 off 149 balls, having smoked nine fours and a six. Playing his 30th First-Class match, the all-rounder has raced to 1,905 runs at an average of 38-plus. The tally includes six tons and seven fifties. The left-arm spin bowling all-rounder managed 5/125 in the first innings of the game.