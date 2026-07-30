Eddie Howe leaves Newcastle United head coach role: Details here

As mentioned, Jaissle, currently with Al-Ahli, is the leading candidate to replace Howe.

Talks with the 38-year-old German coach are said to be at an advanced stage.

Al-Ahli are one of four clubs owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), which also owns Newcastle.

Other potential candidates included Kieran McKenna and Antonio Conte before Newcastle zeroed in on Jaissle for their pre-season training camp in La Manga.