Eddie Howe leaves Newcastle United head coach role: Details here
What's the story
Eddie Howe has stepped down as the head coach of Newcastle United, after nearly five years in charge. The decision comes after talks with the club's management over the last two days. However, it was noted that Howe had been contemplating a potential exit for several weeks now. Matthias Jaissle, manager of Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, is set to replace Howe. Here's more.
Replacement search
Matthias Jaissle leading candidate to replace Howe
As mentioned, Jaissle, currently with Al-Ahli, is the leading candidate to replace Howe.
Talks with the 38-year-old German coach are said to be at an advanced stage.
Al-Ahli are one of four clubs owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), which also owns Newcastle.
Other potential candidates included Kieran McKenna and Antonio Conte before Newcastle zeroed in on Jaissle for their pre-season training camp in La Manga.
Departure details
Howe's exit follows turbulent summer for Newcastle
Howe's exit comes after a tumultuous summer for Newcastle, with the departures of Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon.
There are also questions over the future of their captain Bruno Guimaraes, who is being pursued by Arsenal.
Howe had previously expressed his desire to keep Guimaraes at the club before news of his own departure broke.
The coach had been mulling over his time at Newcastle for months and believed he could lead the club forward this season if they made good signings.
Tenure highlights
A look at Howe's time
Howe took over as head coach in November 2021, replacing Steve Bruce.
In his first season, he guided Newcastle to an 11th-place finish after a tough start.
The club became the first Premier League team to avoid relegation after failing to win any of their first 14 games.
Under Howe's leadership, Newcastle qualified for the Champions League for the first time in over two decades and won their first major trophy (Carabao Cup) in 56 years in the 2024-25 season.
Final match
Howe felt he had taken Newcastle as far as possible
Howe's last game in charge was a heavy 4-1 pre-season defeat to Championship side Bristol City.
He had informed his coaching staff of his decision to leave after the match.
The coach intends to take a break from football and wanted the club to have a replacement ready before his departure.
Despite Newcastle's attempts to persuade him to stay, Howe felt he had taken the club as far as he could in nearly five years at the helm, as per Sky Sports News.
Information
Howe managed Newcastle in 231 matches across competitions
Howe managed Newcastle in 231 matches across competitions. He secured 112 wins besides 48 draws and 71 defeats. His win percentage reads 48.5. He managed Bournemouth across two spells besides Burnley before joining the Magpies.