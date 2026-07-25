Newcastle's Eddie Howe breaks silence on Bruno Guimaraes's Arsenal links
What's the story
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has confirmed that he has held positive talks with Bruno Guimaraes. However, he can't guarantee the future of his captain amid Arsenal's reported interest in the Brazilian midfielder. "I've had some really good conversations with him before the World Cup, during the World Cup and after the World Cup," said Howe after a pre-season friendly against Gateshead on Saturday, as per BBC Sport.
Coach's perspective
Guimaraes is a great player, says Howe
Howe praised Guimaraes as "a great player, a great person," but refrained from speculating about his future.
He said, "I don't know what's going to happen with Bruno's future. That's for other people to speculate about."
The Brazilian midfielder has been on holiday with his family after Brazil's exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup and is set to return to Newcastle on Friday and fly out with the squad for a pre-season training camp in Spain.
Team changes
Newcastle's midfield hit by Tonali's departure
Newcastle's midfield has been hit by Sandro Tonali's departure to Tottenham in a package worth £100 million.
Youngsters Sean Steur and Aladji Bamba have joined from Ajax and Monaco, respectively.
Although Bamba wasn't part of Saturday's game, Steur played the full 90 minutes, impressing Howe with his performance in Newcastle colors.
Strategic shift
Newcastle change strategy this summer
Newcastle have changed their strategy this summer, focusing on players aged 20 and under from the continent.
Steur, Bamba, Ewen Jaouen, and Bazoumana Toure are all part of this new approach.
Despite losing Isak, Tonali, and Anthony Gordon in the last year, Howe is keen to keep hold of Guimaraes as he believes in supporting these young players through their development journey at the club.
Arsenal
Arsenal to make £70 million offer for Bruno Guimaraes
On Friday, it was reported that Arsenal are set to make a £70 million offer for Newcastle captain Guimaraes.
The Brazilian international has emerged as a key target for the Gunners, who are keen on bolstering their squad with top-quality players this summer.
The midfielder is also said to be interested in joining the Premier League champions.
As per Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have agreed all details of personal terms with Guimaraes and new official bid will follow.
However, Newcastle are expect to reject the bid but Arsenal feel they can still get it done with Mikel Arteta keen to land the Brazilian star.