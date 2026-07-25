Newcastle's Eddie Howe breaks silence on Bruno Guimaraes's Arsenal links

On Friday, it was reported that Arsenal are set to make a £70 million offer for Newcastle captain Guimaraes.

The Brazilian international has emerged as a key target for the Gunners, who are keen on bolstering their squad with top-quality players this summer.

The midfielder is also said to be interested in joining the Premier League champions.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have agreed all details of personal terms with Guimaraes and new official bid will follow.

However, Newcastle are expect to reject the bid but Arsenal feel they can still get it done with Mikel Arteta keen to land the Brazilian star.