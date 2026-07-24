Arsenal to make £70 million offer for Bruno Guimaraes: Details
What's the story
Arsenal are set to make a £70 million offer for Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes. The Brazilian international has emerged as a key target for the Gunners, who are keen on bolstering their squad with top-quality players this summer. The midfielder is also said to be interested in joining the Premier League champions, further intensifying the transfer talks between both clubs.
Ongoing negotiations
Newcastle aware of Guimaraes's preference to join Arsenal
The transfer talks for Guimaraes are still ongoing but have reportedly picked up pace in recent days.
Newcastle are said to be aware of the 28-year-old's preference to join Arsenal this summer.
However, it remains unclear if the Gunners's £70 million offer will match Newcastle's valuation of their captain.
Notably, Newcastle have already sold Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali for a package worth £100m to Tottenham Hotspur this summer.
Information
Arsenal agree personal details with the player
As per Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have agreed all details of personal terms with Guimaraes and new official bid will follow. However, Newcastle are expect to reject the bid but Arsenal feel they can still get it done with Mikel Arteta keen to land the Brazilian star.
Transfer plans
Arsenal's summer transfer window so far
Arsenal were also interested in Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, who has joined Chelsea for £117 million.
Despite being given a chance to match Chelsea's offer, the Gunners stuck to their £80 million valuation and refused to overpay.
The club is also interested in Villa defender Ezri Konsa and Como's Jacobo Ramon, but a move for Ramon is complicated by contract clauses.
Besides, they remain interested in free agent John Stones, who is also wanted by Chelsea and Inter.
Forward targets
Arsenal's pursuit of attacking options continues
After missing out on Rogers, Arsenal are still looking for attacking reinforcements.
Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez is their top target but his current desire to join Barcelona and the potential transfer fee could be major hurdles.
The Gunners have also looked into a move for Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola as part of their summer transfer plans.