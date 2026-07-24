Arsenal to make £70 million offer for Bruno Guimaraes: Details

The transfer talks for Guimaraes are still ongoing but have reportedly picked up pace in recent days.

Newcastle are said to be aware of the 28-year-old's preference to join Arsenal this summer.

However, it remains unclear if the Gunners's £70 million offer will match Newcastle's valuation of their captain.

Notably, Newcastle have already sold Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali for a package worth £100m to Tottenham Hotspur this summer.