Arsenal target defenders John Stones and Ezri Konsa: Details here
What's the story
Arsenal are looking to bolster their defense this summer, especially after the news of William Saliba's long-term injury. The Frenchman hurt his back in France's World Cup semi-final loss to Spain but has avoided surgery. However, he will need a long rehabilitation period. To fill the gap, Arsenal are targeting John Stones and Ezri Konsa as potential signings, as per Sky Sports News.
Transfer target
Stones is a free agent; Chelsea and Inter too interested
Stones, who has just finished his contract with Manchester City, is available as a free agent. The England international is also on Chelsea's radar.
Besides Chelsea, Serie A giants Inter are exploring a deal to sign the Englishman.
Notably, Stones worked under Mikel Arteta when the latter was Pep Guardiola's assistant at City.
This familiarity could be an advantage for Arsenal in their pursuit of the defender.
Contract details
Konsa has 2 years left on his contract
Konsa, who played alongside Stones for England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, is four years younger than his compatriot.
The Aston Villa player has two years left on his contract, but there is a huge difference in valuation between Arsenal and Villa.
Konsa has made 286 appearances for Villa and owns 12 goals.
Last season, he helped Villa win the UEFA Europa League. He was also a Carabao Cup runner-up with Villa in 2019-20.
Squad status
Arsenal have many options in defense
Arsenal have strengthened their defense with the permanent signing of Piero Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen.
They also have Gabriel, Riccardo Calafiori, Cristhian Mosquera, Jurrien Timber, and Ben White as center-back options.
White has returned to training after a knee injury in May, while Timber is hopeful of returning soon while continuing his rehabilitation from a groin problem.
Player profile
Arteta's admiration for Stones could influence decision
Arteta has previously expressed his admiration for Stones, saying he has many attributes he likes in a center-back.
However, the player's injury history is a concern as he was limited to just 439 Premier League minutes last season due to various injuries.
In contrast, Konsa has been more robust with no major injury history and consistent Premier League starts for Aston Villa.